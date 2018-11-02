The number of foreign tourists who came to the Balearics in September increased by 1.1% to 2.03 million compared with the same month in 2017.

The Balearics attracted more tourists than any other region of the country - 22.8% of the total number of foreign visitors to Spain. Between January and September, there were 12.2 million foreign tourists, a fall of 0.5%. The German market accounted for 33.3% and the UK 26.5% (these percentages vary significantly island by island).

Tourist spending in September was put at an average of 1,051 euros per tourist, a rise of 1.6% over 2017. The daily average spending was up 5.2% to 150 euros, while the average length of stay was shortened by 3.5% to seven days. In terms of spending, the Balearics rated second behind Catalonia with 22.4% of all tourist spending in Spain.

Over the first nine months of the year, average spending per tourist was 1,075 euros, and daily spending was 158 euros. The total spending between January and September was up 1.05% to 13,111 million euros.

The Balearics had more overnight stays in September than any other region - 2,165,689, a decrease of two per cent and 22% of the national total.

Nationally, there were 8.9 million foreign tourists in September, a fall of 0.5% compared with last year. Their spending rose by 0.7%, though for the first nine months it was up by 2.5%.

Between January and September there were 66.2 million foreign tourists, more or less the same number as in 2017. The UK provided the largest share of the market with some 15 million, a decrease of three per cent. The German market - 9.1 million visitors - was down 5.4%.

National secretary of state for tourism, Bel Oliver, believes that the figures are very positive as they indicate a "stabilisation of tourist flows accompanied by a significant increase in tourist spending".