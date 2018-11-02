Pere Antoni Serra Bauzà, the honorary president of Grup Serra, passed away on Friday afternoon at his home in Palma.

Pere Serra developed Grup Serra into Majorca's leading media company, one of his earliest ventures having been the founding of the Majorca Daily Bulletin in 1962. With the acquisition of Ultima Hora in 1974, the company assumed the leading position in the Majorca newspaper market. There were to be many innovations as Grup Serra developed interests in broadcasting and audiovisual production as well.

Born in Soller in 1928, Pere Serra started his career as a journalist in 1947. In 1953, he founded the Atlante publishing house which was to be responsible for various novels, such as the classic Majorcan work Bearn by Llorenç Villalonga.

A patron of the arts, Pere Serra received many honours. Among these was an honorary MBE, which was presented to him in 2013 by the then British ambassador Giles Paxman at an event which also celebrated the Majorca Daily Bulletin's fiftieth anniversary.

There will be a full obituary in Sunday's paper.