Rainfall in October smashed records in various parts of Majorca. The most obvious heavy rain was that which led to the Sant Llorenç floods and deaths. On 9 October, 232.8 litres per square metre were recorded at the Colonia Sant Pere weather station in Arta. The previous record was in 1990 when 200 litres fell in one day. In Sant Llorenç itself there were 220 litres on 9 October. This was vastly more than the 74 litres in 1994, which was the previous record.

There were other significant rainfalls. On 27 October, Banyalbufar recorded 111 litres and Soller 110. For the month as a whole, records were broken in places such as Colonia Sant Pere, where there were 433.8 litres per square metre. The previous maximum was 395.2 litres in 1990. At the Serra d'Alfàbia weather station in the Tramuntana there were 332 litres, which beat the 277 in 1976. Banyalbufar's 265.8 litres exceeded the 231.6 litres in 1979.

Aemet reports that there were nine days with storms. This was twice or three times as many as usual. In Colonia Sant Pere, the met agency concludes, rainfall was four times higher than normal. Elsewhere in the north of the island, there were three times more rain than usual.

The temperatures, meanwhile, were generally high. On 12 October, the Pollensa weather station recorded 29.3C, five degrees warmer than normal. The cold front at the end of the month produced significant drops in temperature. At Serra d'Alfàbia on 29 October it was only one degree. There was some snowfall on the high peaks as a consequence, only the third time since 1981.