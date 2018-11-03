The Felib federation of town halls wants the government to use tourist tax revenue for repair work in the parts of Majorca affected by the October floods. Certain town halls, as noted last week in the Bulletin, have objected to the diversion of Council of Majorca funds for public works. The tourist tax suggestion is therefore a counter proposal.

Three million euros of the Council's funds are being earmarked for municipalities that suffered damage. Felib believes that the three million should come from the tourist tax instead. For some small town halls, the loss of these funds is significant for their total financing.

There was agreement at the assembly of mayors last week for Council public works funds to be used for repairs in Arta, Capdepera and Sant Llorenç, but it has since become clear that there is opposition, while Felib believes that Palma town hall should show some financial solidarity with the affected municipalities. Palma isn't part of Felib.

The federation also argues that all municipalities affected by floods should have the possibility of drawing on solidarity funds. These would include Alcudia and Pollensa as well, as they were hit by floods later in October.