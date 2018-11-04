Friday, 9 November

FAIRS

Inca, Dijous Bo. 20.00: Pregón address for the fair, followed by concert by the Balearic Symphony Orchestra and the Orfeó l'Harpa d'Inca choir. Santa Maria la Major Church.

Pollensa Fair. 18.00: Opening of the artisan fair. Sant Domingo Cloister. 21.30: Craft beers and food trucks. C. Convent.

MUSIC

Inca. 21.30: Fantastic Negrito - blues with a "punk attitude". Fabrica Ramis, Gran Via 28. 25 euros.

Palma. 21.00: Camela - Spanish duo (pop, techno rumba). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 28-35 euros.

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 20.30: Thouxazun - Occitan dance. Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magí 89.



Saturday, 10 November

FAIRS

Es Capdellà Fair. 09.00: Animals show, carriages. 10.00: Market, C. Església. 11.00: Tir de fona slingshot, Sports Centre. 12.30: Pregón address. 13.00: Cuisine from Bar Es Molí, Bar Nou and Sa Vinya. 14.00: Sopes mallorquines, Plaça Sa Vinya. Tickets to be bought in advance from local shops. 15.30: Sheepdog trials. Son Durí (C. Galatzó). 17.00: Children's games with Kcodril, Plaça Sa Vinya. 20.00: Barbecue, Plaça Sa Vinya. 21.30: Folk dance and music with Arreu. Plaça Sa Vinya. 23.00: DJ Aparicio. Plaça Sa Vinya.

Inca, Dijous Bo. From 12.00: Vermut Fest - vermouth, tapas, batucadas, live bands and DJs. Plaça Mercat.

Muro Fair. From 18.00: Wine-tasting various bodegas - Butxet, Can Axartell, Son Ramon, 7103 Petit Celler, Antonio Nadal Ros Bodegas & Viñedos, Jaume de Puntiró, Binigrau Vins i Vinyes, Celler Sebastià Pastor, Vinyes i Vins Ca Sa Padrina and Bodegas Bilbaínas. Music by Allegro, Jazz Glass and Vostok. Five euros entrance. Convent Cloister.

Pollensa Fair. From 10.00: Artisan fair. Sant Domingo. 11.00: Opening of exhibition - Images of the fair. Town hall council chamber. 11.00: Garden decoration. Plaça Major. 11.30: Floral decoration. Plaça Almoina. 12.00: Classic vehicles. C. Pius XI. 17.00: Traditional bakery products. C. Bartomeu Aloy. 17.30: Music - Caribbean Kings. Sant Domingo. 18.30: Animals show and sampling of local dishes. C. Bartomeu Aloy. 19.00: Folk dance - Aires de la Cala. C. Campos. 20.00: Concert - Pollensa Band of Music. Monti-Sion Church. 20.00: Raffle - retailers association. C. Bartomeu Aloy. 20.00: Cuisine - benefit for the Obreria del Puig. C. Bartomeu Aloy. 20.30: Craft beers and food trucks, plus live acts - The Billy Young Band, The Cassettes and others. C. Convent.

MUSIC

Palma. 20.30: Kepa Junkera, Basque folk musician. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1.



Sunday, 11 November

FAIRS

Es Capdellà Fair. 09.00: Opening of the fair - artisan market, food, animals show, C. Església / C. Major. 10.00-17.00: Children's games, C. Major. 11.00: Giants and pipers procession. 12.00: Procession by Kcodril. 13.00: Cuisine from Bar Es Molí, Bar Nou and Sa Vinya. 14.00: Migas lunch, Plaça Sa Vinya. Tickets to be bought in advance from local shops. 17.30: Music and dance with Trio Nexus, Plaça Sa Vinya.

Inca, Dijous Bo. 10.00-19.00: (Rescheduled) Motor Fair - Cars and bikes for sale. Gran Via. Trial bikes championship. Puig de Santa Magdalena. Drift contest. Ronda de Migjorn. 4x4s, motocross. 10.30-19.00: (Rescheduled) Science and Technology Fair. Plaça Mallorca. 18.00: Les Arrels de la Nostra Vida. Folklore, dress and dance from the eighteenth to twentieth centuries. Sant Domingo Cloister.

Muro Fair. From 10.00. 12.00: The pumpkin contest in front of the town hall.

Pollensa Fair. From 10.00: Artisan fair. Sant Domingo. 10.00: Animals show and sampling of local dishes. C. Bartomeu Aloy. 10.00: Procession by the Solda Band of Cornets. 10.30: Town hall officials and pipers. C. Bartomeu Aloy. 11.00: Folk dance procession - Aires de la Cala. 11.00: Traditional bakery products. C. Bartomeu Aloy. 11.00: Sheepdog trials. La Vinyeta, finca by the Roman Bridge. 11.30: Music from Väo Com Tudo. Sant Domingo. 11.30: Craft beers and food trucks, plus music from One Man Rocks. C. Convent. 11.30: Music - Market Noise. Via Pollentia. 12.00: Cockerel competition. C. Bartomeu Aloy. 12.00: Circus and music. Sant Domingo. 13.00: Raffle - retailers association. C. Bartomeu Aloy.

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 12.00: Day of Culture - Folk dance with Aires Mallorquins. Passeig Born. 16.30: Folk dance with Abeniara and Esclafits i Castanyetes. Ses Voltes park. 19.30: The legend of Sant Jordi. Ses Voltes.