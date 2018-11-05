A 28-year-old Moroccan has been arrested by the National Police in Manacor for homicide and robbery with violence.

Over a period of three days at the end of last week, the accused committed four robberies. These involved him wresting away bags from people as they were about to enter their homes and kicking victims. He used a stolen bicycle and was wearing a cap to partially cover his face.

On Friday around twenty to one in the afternoon, he attacked a 61-year-old woman in Manacor. He ripped her bag away and she fell, hitting her head and hip. She was taken to Manacor Hospital and then rushed to Son Espases in a serious condition. She died on Sunday afternoon, which is when the accused was arrested.