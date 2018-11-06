Flooding last month. 06-11-2018

Private individuals, businesses and farmers affected by the floods in Pollensa, Alcudia, Sa Pobla and Manacor on 18 and 19 October will receive extra-ordinary financial aid from the national government.

The cabinet has approved the declaration of various parts of Spain as "zones seriously affected by a civil protection emergency". As well as Majorca, these zones are in Malaga, Seville, Cadiz, Valencia, Castellón, Tarragona and Teruel.

The government says that this aid will help to offset damages to private individuals' properties and belongings and to businesses such as tourist establishments. There is to also be an aid scheme whereby town halls can compensate people for losses.

The mayor of Pollensa, Miquel Àngel March, is pleased with the announcement. The national government aid will be added to that from the Balearic environment and agriculture ministry and the Council of Majorca.