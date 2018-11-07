Jamal L., the 28-year-old Moroccan who was arrested for robbery with violence and in connection with the death of a 61-year-old woman, has confessed to having committed four robberies in Manacor.

He was in court yesterday, having admitted the robbery offences to the National Police on Tuesday. He explained to them that he was addicted to drugs. He had lost his job as a gardener because of his drug dependency.

He was already known to the police as he has been in trouble in the past because of robbery. Those committed last week were bag-snatching incidents. María Ruiz Sánchez, 61, was returning home on Friday from having shopped at a Mercadona supermarket. He approached her on a bicycle, and as he snatched her bag, she fell onto the ground and suffered a blow to her head. She died at Son Espases Hospital on Sunday.

The court ordered Jamal L. to be held on remand.