Cedric, who wasted good opportunities to score. 18-02-2018 Miguel Ángel Borrás

League leaders Mallorca at home to mid-table Alcoyano and seeking to re-establish a ten-point gap at the top of the table; second-placed Villarreal B won yesterday and cut Mallorca's lead to seven points.



Alcoyano have fared far better on the road this season than at home: six wins away as opposed to two in Alcoy. Well organised in defence, they didn't offer much of a scoring threat. With Reina in Mallorca's goal mainly an observer, the home side wasted what opportunities came their way. Cedric was the chief culprit, especially on twenty minutes when he failed to put away a centre from James.



The game was settled with quarter of an hour left of the second half. Sastre broke into the area and was adjudged to have been pulled back by Navarro. Bonilla converted the penalty.



Attendance: 6,143.