Football
Mallorca champions of Segunda B
Rayo Majadahonda 0 - Real Mallorca 1
Real Mallorca have finally finished their season. Having already won promotion to the second division of La Liga, they and another promoted team - Rayo Majadahonda - have had to go through the somewhat pointless process of determining the overall champions of Segunda B.
Taking a two-one lead into the second leg, Mallorca again rested most of their regular first-team players. Majadahonda, as in the first leg, had more regulars and again showed rather greater intent than Mallorca. This was snuffed out by Campos's 34th minute goal, set up by Salva Sevilla. The rest of the match only reinforced the meaningless nature of the contest.
