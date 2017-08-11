So, how much is it really going to cost the UK to leave the European Union? The latest figure banded about has been 40 billion pounds, a figure which has been denied by the British government, especially those involved in the Brexit negotiations. And when one looks at just how much the UK has paid in to EU coffers over the years, especially during the bailout period, the EU probably owes the United Kingdom, even if it is just some small change.



When one considers that the European Union’s finances and accounts have not been properly audited for the best part of 25 years, how on earth can chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier and Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the European Commission, come up with demands of how much the UK will have to pay the EU? The British government has agreed to honour all its obligations and agreements but the EU has to provide the UK with an itemised bill clearly showing how much London has to pay Brussels.



If you go to a restaurant, you get an itemised bill which states exactly what you have consumed and you pay, no problem. Unless the EU, which is now being held accountable for various corrupt financial practices, can come up with a bill or solid proof of exactly what the UK owes it and why, I don’t see why the UK should pay anything.