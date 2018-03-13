Regular readers will be all too aware of the mission Palma City Council is hell bent on to reduce and eliminate swathes of bar and restaurant terraces which have brought a new lease of life to the city centre, but the council is prepared to go a step further at squeezing the life out the capital.



It is now busy drawing up plans to force small businesses to remove items displayed outside of their shops. Be it garments hung outside the shop front, shoes on display or fruit and vegetables, it’s all going to have to go inside. In fact, two members of the Local Police were spotted yesterday forcing a small fruit and veg trader to move all of the produce on sale and display outside, inside, leaving hardly any room for customers to move.



One of the age old traditions and characteristics which visitors to Palma love are the small traders and boutique shops. Many an exterior of these small businesses are photographed because of their uniqueness, colour and history, but sadly the current post-modern left wing coalition government, which many expected to help defend small businesses, is determined to put them out of business and therefore rip part of the heart out of Palma.



Small businesses are having a hard enough time surviving as out of town shopping continues to grow. What they need is the government fighting their corner or many will just throw in the towel.