The cavallets cotoners of Llucmajor. 10-08-2014 Jaume Morey

Monday, 7 August

FIESTAS

Alaro, Sant Roc. 21.00: Concert - Alaro choir. At the church.



Arta, Sant Salvador. 19.00: Eucharist. 22.00: Folk dance, followed (at 24.00) by fireworks. Plaça Conqueridor.



Cala d'Or, Santa Maria del Mar. 21.00: Folk dance. Plaça Costa.



Can Picafort, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 19.00: Fashion parade - for children to the age three. Plaça Cervantes. 20.00: Karate exhibition and at 22.00, Zumba. Plaça Cervantes.



Lloret de Vistalegre, Sant Domingo. 19.30: Demon and pipers. Plaça Verge de Loreto. 22.00: Montuiri Band of Music. Plaça Església. 24.00: Fireworks. Sa Riba. 00.30: Party with Galatzó and Los Grillos. Plaça Jaume I.



Llucmajor, Santa Candida. 19.00: Procession with the fiestas' banner. Passeig Jaume III. 19.30: Raising of the banner and ringing of bells. Sant Miquel Church.



Sant Llorenç, Sant Llorenç. 20.00: Giants and pipers from Espai 36, C. Major. 21.30: Pregón opening address. Plaça Ajuntament. 23.30: Capell a Sa Verga party - comedy and more.



Santa Eugenia. 20.00: Ball de bot folk dance. Les Escoles courtyard, and then at 22.30, playback contest and fireworks at 00.30.



Selva, Sant Llorenç. 23.30: The soapy pine. Plaça Major.



MUSIC

Canyamel. 21.30: Julian Rachlin (violin) and Friends. Works by Tchaikovsky and Shostakovich. Torre de Canyamel. 25-30 euros.



Sa Pobla Jazz Festival. 21.00: Off Festival - Jam session with Teo Salva and Pedro Cortejosa. Plaça Major.





Tuesday, 8 August

FIESTAS

Cala d'Or, Santa Maria del Mar. 21.00: Party for senior citizens. Plaça Pinar.



Cala Ratjada, Sant Roc. 21.30: Andalusian dance. Plaça Pins.



Can Picafort, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 18.00: Melon eating contest. Plaça Cervantes. 20.00: Children's entertainment with Cucorba and at 22.00, children's party with DJ. Plaça Cervantes.



Lloret de Vistalegre, Sant Domingo. 12.00: Mass. 17.00: Traditional games and races at Costa d'es Pou and from 18.30, Plaça Església. 24.00: Fire crackers.



Portocolom. 21.00: Night of lanterns - procession from the commercial pier.



Sant Llorenç, Sant Llorenç. Poetry, music - The Civil War remembered. At the railway station. 20.30: Zumba. Plaça Ajuntament. 23.00: Night race and then DJ and foam party. Plaça Ajuntament.



MUSIC

Palma. 20.30: Nayla Jenkins - bossanova. Son Vida Cafe, Castillo Hotel Son Vida. Six euros or 20 euros with meal.



Palma. 21.00: Nelson Goemer (piano). Brahms, Chopin, Schubert. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 29-39 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.



Sa Pobla Jazz Festival. 21.00: Off Festival - Jam session with Thomas Fontin, Omar Lanuti, Joan Roca, Pep Aspas. Plaça Major.



Valldemossa. 20.30: Concert - Mary Lambourne and Round Quartet - jazz, bossanova. Fundació Coll Bardolet, Via Blanquerna. 12 euros.





Wednesday, 9 August

FIESTAS

Cala d'Or, Santa Maria del Mar. 21.00: Sports, line and ballroom dance. Plaça Costa.



Cala Ratjada, Sant Roc. 19.00: Judo. Plaça Pins. 20.00: Procession with the band of drums and cornets. 22.00: Urban dance. Plaça Pins.



Can Picafort, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 21.00: Open-air supper plus music from Las Timbras. Registrations at the municipal offices by Tuesday. Plaça Cervantes.



Llucmajor, Santa Candida. 20.00: Modern dance. Plaça Espanya.



Porreres, Sant Roc. 18.30: Firing of rockets, demons, bigheads, raising of the banner. 22.30: Jazz - Stephanie Cadel et la Caravane and Sinuosa. Plaça Vila.



Puerto Portals, Sunset Market. From 18.00 with music by DJ Vinilo at 21.30.



Sant Llorenç, Sant Llorenç. 20.30: Urban dance and at 22.00, the band of music in concert. Plaça Ajuntament.



Selva, Sant Llorenç. 20.30: Compline. 21.00: Folk dance. Recreation park.



Sencelles, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 21.00: Trempo salad supper and playback contest. Plaça Vila.



MUSIC

Alcudia. 22.00: Xerefusió - xeremier pipers from Alcudia and Sineu with a mix of folk and rock. Can Torró Library courtyard. Free.



Muro. 22.00: Revetla d'Algebeli - traditional folk. Sa Riba area. Free.



Pollensa Music Festival. 22.00: Carles Trepat (guitar). Works by Chopin, Granados, Llobet. Sant Domingo Cloister. C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. 20-25 euros.



Sa Pobla Jazz Festival. 22.30: Richard Bona (bass and vocals), Ludwig Alonso (drums), Osmany Paredes (piano), Lusito Quintero (percussion), Roberto Quintero (percussion), Rey Alejandre (trombone), Dennis Hernández (trumpet). Plaça Major.





Thursday, 10 August

FIESTAS

Alaro, Sant Roc. 19.00: Children's entertainment. Plaça Vila.



Cala d'Or, Santa Maria del Mar. 21.30: Adagio band of music. Plaça Eivissa.



Cala Ratjada, Sant Roc. 17.00-20.00: Water park and party. Plaça Pins. 21.00: Foam party. Plaça Pins.



Can Picafort, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 20.00: Andalusia Night. Games, competitions, Ballet Español Arrayan at 22.00; Coro Rociero de Mallorca at 23.15; Grupo Arborea at 00.30. Plaça Cervantes.



Llucmajor, Santa Candida. 19.00: Rhythmic gymnastics (also at 20.30) Plaça Espanya. 20.00: Children's procession. Plaça Espanya. 21.00: Youth choir. Sant Bonaventura Cloister. Two euros charity.



Porreres, Sant Roc. 18.30: Demons, bigheads, pipers. From the town hall. 20.30: Line dance. Plaça Vila. 22.00: Concert - Juan Perro. At Monti-sion. 22 euros.



Puerto Portals, Sunset Market. From 18.00 with music by Lili's House at 21.30.



Puigpunyent, Mare de Déu d'Agost/Sant Roc. 20.00: Opening address and at 21.00 concert by Veus de la Tardor. Plaça Ajuntament. 21.30: Open-air supper. Tickets by 7 August from the town hall. Eight euros. C. Travessia.



Sant Llorenç, Sant Llorenç. 12.30: Children's foam and colours party. Plaça Església. 19.30: Mass and then choral concert at 20.30. 22.00: Observation of the "tears of Sant Lawrence" (Perseid meteor shower). Cami des Cos car park. 23.00: Ball de bot. Plaça Ajuntament.



Selva, Sant Llorenç. 10.00: Procession with pipers. 11.00: Mass and dance of offer. 22.30: Folk night. Recreation park.



MUSIC

Cala San Vicente. 21.00: Stephanie Cadel et la Caravane - folk, swing, jazz. Cala Barques mirador.



Magalluf. 22.00: Nicky Romero. BH Mallorca, The Stage. 20 euros.



Palma. 20.00: Gipsy Unidos (The Gipsy Kings) - Andre and Mario Reyes. Son Fusteret showground. 30-80 euros.



Palma. 21.00: Grigory Sokolov (piano) - Beethoven, Mozart. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 29-39 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.



Palma. 21.30: Julian Rachlin (violin) and Friends. Works by Prokofiev, Shostakovich, Franck. Bellver Castle. 25-30 euros.



Port Canonge. 20.30: Banyalbujazz - Groove Masters. Free.



Sa Pobla Jazz Festival. 21.00: Off Festival - Jam session with Jimmy Weinstein Traveling School teachers. Plaça Major.





Friday, 11 August

FIESTAS

Alaro, Sant Roc. 21.30: Line dance, followed by ballroom dance. Plaça Vila.



Cala d'Or, Santa Maria del Mar. 20.00: Mass and the act of naming Josep Costa i Ferrer adopted son of Santanyi.



Cala Ratjada, Sant Roc. 22.00: Hip hop. Plaça Pins



Can Picafort, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 18.00: Benefit market. Plaça Cervantes. 20.30: Fashion parade. Plaça Cervantes. 23.00: Demons' correfoc fire-run. Dimonis d'Hiachat (Santa Margalida) and Dimonis de sa Pedrera de Muro. Plaça Cervantes.



Llucmajor, Santa Candida. 17.00: Garrova Estrucada and DJ party. Plaça Rufino Carpena. 20.00: Sports dance. Plaça Espanya. 23.00: Night party - Val 9 IPops, DJ. Plaça Espanya.



Porreres, Sant Roc. 21.00: Folk dance. At Lloc sagrant. 21.30: Monti-sion Flower with DJs Juan Campos and Txema Sánchez.



Puigpunyent, Mare de Déu d'Agost/Sant Roc. 22.00: Playback and then karaoke. Plaça Ajuntament.



S'Alqueria Blanca, Sant Roc. 20.30: Raising of the banner and opening address. 22.00: Tapas route. 22.30: Jazz Power Group. Plaça Sant Josep.



Sant Llorenç, Sant Llorenç. 10.30-14.30: Water park and party. Es Moleter football ground. 19.00: Children's entertainment. Plaça Església. 19.30: Tapas and craft beers. Plaça Ajuntament. 20.00: Batucada procession, then swing with Hi Hats. Plaça Església. 22.30: Night party - Jes, Oques Grasses, Onion Rabbits. Plaça Ajuntament.



Selva, Sant Llorenç. 21.00: Children's festival and at 22.30, fireworks.



Sencelles, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 18.00: Children's party with Pirates Pirats. Plaça Vila. 22.00: Rock night - Dinamo, The Prussians and others. Passatge Mossen Bartomeu Oliver.



Sineu, Mare de Déu d'Agost. From 20.30: Black Dolphin, Without String and others. Sports centre. 22.00: Ball de bot. Plaça Fossar.



MUSIC

Andratx. 20.30: Andratx Band of Music. Small lighthouse. Free.



Canyamel. 21.30: Diego el Cigala - flamenco singer. Torre de Canyamel. 40 euros.



Deya. 21.00: Charles Zebley (flute), Suzanne Bradbury (piano). Bach, Debussy and others. Sant Joan Church. 15 euros.



Formentor. 20.00: Duo Del Valle - piano. Gershwin, Mozart, Ravel. Hotel Formentor. 80-100 euros.



Sa Pobla Jazz Festival. 21.00: Off Festival - Masterclass concert: Pedro Cortejosa Large Ensemble. Plaça Major.



Valldemossa. 21.30: Julian Rachlin (violin) and Friends. Works by Beethoven, Brahms, Shostakovich. Charterhouse Cloister. 25-30 euros.





Saturday, 12 August

FIESTAS

Alaro, Sant Roc. 20.30: Globotada - simulation of children's correfoc. Plaça Vila.



Cala d'Or, Santa Maria del Mar. 22.30: Disco show revival - white party. Plaça Costa.



Cala Ratjada, Sant Roc. 22.00: Flamenco. Plaça Pins.



Can Picafort, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 12.00: Regattas. 18.30: Karate and modern dance. Plaça Cervantes. 19.30: Giants and bigheads procession and dance. Plaça Cervantes. 21.45: Folk dance festival with the Santa Margalida school of ball de bot, Aires de la Cala (Pollensa), Brocalet (Lloret de Vistalegre), Arta dance and song, Música Nostra. Plaça Cervantes.



Llucmajor, Santa Candida. 11.00: Children's foam party. Passeig Jaume III. 19.30: Bigheads, demons and giants. Plaça Espanya. 22.00: Party with Tinbrass and others. Plaça Espanya.



Porreres, Sant Roc. From 20.30-06.00: Sa Torrada - xaranga, ball de bot, Orquestra Oasis, Rodamons, Ses Bubotes. Finishes at 6am with ensaimadas and hot chocolate. Parc de n'Hereveta.



Puigpunyent, Mare de Déu d'Agost/Sant Roc. 22.30: Carnabars - best of local bars. Plaça Ajuntament.



S'Alqueria Blanca, Sant Roc. 23.00: Night party - Ses Bubotes, IPops and DJ. Plaça Era Vella.



Sant Llorenç, Sant Llorenç. 19.30: Human towers. Plaça Església. From 20.00: Fair at the station - tapas, cocktails, music. 24.00: Night party - Can Bum, Pirates Pirats, Islanders, DJ. Plaça Ajuntament.



Sencelles, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 23.30: Night party - Cabana, Band d Roll, La Movida. Plaça Vila.



Sineu, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 21.00: Open-air supper with music from Tutti Quanti and others. Plaça Fossar.



Valldemossa, Sa Marina. 20.00: Fish and rice contest plus DJ. In the port.



MUSIC

Felanitx. From 22.30: Nit Electrónica - Erick Morillo and others. Sa Torre Municipal Park. 15 euros.



Palma. 20.00: Michael Bolton and Angel Flukes. Son Fusteret showground. 35-80 euros.



Pollensa Music Festival. 22.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra - soloists Julian Rachlin (violin), Mischa Maisky (cello), Itamar Golan (piano). Beethoven and Sibelius. Sant Domingo Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. 30-35 euros.



Porto Cristo. From 23.00: Kaparoots, The Wapetons and others. At the beach.



Sa Pobla Jazz Festival. 21.00: Off Festival - Concert with Jimmy Weinstein Traveling School Playjazz. Plaça Major. 22.00: Orlando Espinosa and band. Bar Sa Taverneta.



PERFORMANCE

Cala San Vicente. 19.00: Mundos de Papel - circus and dance. Plaça dels Pins.





Sunday, 13 August

FIESTAS

Caimari, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 19.00: Opening address, then concerts by pipers and by Maria de Lluc Coll and Anna Plamenova (piano and violin). At the church.



Cala d'Or, Santa Maria del Mar. 18.00-24.00: Craft market. Plaça Costa. 21.30: Talent show. Plaça Costa.



Cala Ratjada, Sant Roc. 21.00: Benefit supper and ballet. At the pier. Six euros.



Can Picafort, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 13.00: Regatta. 17.30: Batucadas - five of them. Plaça Cervantes. 20.30: Line dance. Plaça Cervantes.



Llucmajor, Santa Candida. 09.00: Wake-up by the pipers. 18.30: Floral offer to the saint - pipers, cavallets cotoners, giants, band of music, folk dance. Plaça Sant Bonaventura. 19.30: Eucharist. Sant Miquel Church. 20.30: Dances of the cavallets cotoners. Plaça Espanya. 22.00: Llucmajor Band of Music. Plaça Sant Bonaventura.



Porreres, Sant Roc. 17.00: Water inflatables for children. Escola Nova courtyard. 19.00: Concert - Joan Martorell. Auditorium, free. 20.30.: Charity supper plus jazz and other performance. Escola Nova. Seven euros. 23.30: Night party - MayDay and others. C. Terrés.



S'Alqueria Blanca, Sant Roc. 22.00: Ball de bot folk dance. Plaça Sant Josep.



Sant Llorenç, Sant Llorenç. 19.00: Holi colours festival. Cami des Cos car park. 22.30: Concert - Jaume Anglada and Carolina Cerezuela. Plaça Ajuntament.



Sencelles, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 20.30: Choral concert. At the church. 22.00: Folk dance. Plaça Vila.



MUSIC

Andratx. 22.00: Estamos Cuerdas Orchestra. Castell de Son Mas (town hall). Three euros.



Deya. 20.30: Trio Aquarel-la - violin, cello, piano. Haydn, Piazzolla, Shostakovich. Sant Joan Church. 15 euros.



Palma. 20.30: Rosendo and Burning. Rock at the Son Fusteret showground. 35-60 euros.



Sa Pobla Jazz Festival. 20.30: Off Festival - Teo Salva and Guillem Fullana. Plaça Major.



Valldemossa. 22.00: Maxence Pilchen (piano). Various works by Chopin. Charterhouse Cloister. 30 euros.