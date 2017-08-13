Crazy and hugely popular - Sineu's Mucada. 14-08-2016 Antoni Pol

Monday, 14 August

FIESTAS

Alaro, Sant Roc. 22.30: Night party - Big Maritin, Societat Anonima, Madona, DJ Charming Man. Plaça Vila.



Caimari, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 24.00: The soapy pine. Plaça Major.



Cala d'Or, Santa Maria del Mar. 18.00-24.00: Craft market. Plaça Costa. 22.30: Night party - Galatzó, Ves-Hi Tu, DJ Txema Sánchez. Plaça Costa.



Cala Ratjada, Sant Roc. 18.00: Children's entertainment and theme park. Plaça Pins. 21.00: Barbara Femenias (soprano), Antonia Gomes (piano). Cap Vermell Cultural Centre. Free.



Campos, Mare de Déu d'Agost. From 16.00: XifonFest, the actual siphon battle at 18.00. Town hall square and elsewhere. 22.00: Orquestra Oasis, DJ. Plaça Can Pere Ignasi. 24.00: Night party with DJs. Plaça Sa Creu.



Can Picafort, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 17.00: Monday Runday - fun run. From Son Baulo beach. 18.30: Sandcastle competition. In front of Bar La Santa. 22.30: CanPicaFornia - flower power party. Plaça Cervantes.



Porreres, Sant Roc. 23.00: Els Amics de les Arts, Buhos, Mishima and BOC. Parc de n'Hereveta. 25 euros.



Puigpunyent, Mare de Deu d'Agost and Sant Roc. 17.30: Carriages race. 23.30: Lluna Plena, Madona, 4L and DJ. Plaça Ajuntament.



S'Alqueria Blanca (Santanyi), Sant Roc. 21.30: Paella, line dance and live music. Plaça Era Vella.



Sant Llorenç, Sant Llorenç. 19.30: Line dance. Plaça Ajuntament. 22.00: Final party - Los Javaloyas, Val-9, La Loca Motora, IPops. Plaça Ajuntament.



Sencelles, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 19.30: Concert - Pollensa Band of Music. Plaça Vila. 23.00: Fireworks. At the sports centre. 23.30: Night party - Xiringuito Revival, La Rumba Nostra, Disccovers. Plaça Vila.



Ses Salines, Sant Bartomeu. 19.00: Processions by Ses Salines horse riders.



S'Illot, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 21.30: Lanterns' procession. From Pont Riuet. 22.00: Ballroom dance. Plaça Llop.



Sineu, Mare de Déu d'Agost. From the morning: The Mucada. Pilgrimage to Puig de Reig and the triumphal arrival of the Much at noon, then a sort of bull-run, lunches and the encounter between the Much and Muca in the afternoon. 24.00: Fireworks. Camp Pineta. 00.30: Duo Yesterday, Onion Rabbits. Plaça Fossar.



MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: Hombres G and La Guardia - Spanish rocks bands. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. 35-65 euros.



Sa Pobla Jazz Festival. 21.00: Off Festival - Teo Salva Jam Session. Plaça Major.



Valldemossa. 21.00: Ben Trempats - Havaneres songs. Port Valldemossa.





Tuesday, 15 August

FIESTAS

Alaro, Sant Roc. 18.30: Floats' procession from Avda. Constitució, followed by party in Plaça Vila. 22.30: Escenia plus DJs. Plaça Vila.



Caimari, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 18.00: Procession by pipers. 19.00: Mass. 22.00: Treasure hunt (16 and over). 22.00: Line dance. Plaça Major.



Cala d'Or, Santa Maria del Mar. 18.00-24.00: Craft market. Plaça Costa. 18.00: Mass, ball de bot and then procession with the saint's image. 19.00: Flotilla. 22.30: José Arjona and Leonor Mora - flamenco. Plaça Costa. 23.55: Fireworks (C.Puig) and then more party in Plaça Costa.



Cala Ratjada, Sant Roc. 23.00: Neon Fest. Plaça Pins.



Campos, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 10.30: The child beastie, batucada and dance of the bones. Plaça Major. 10.45: Bigheads, pipers and child beastie in procession. 11.00: Jewel races. C. Convent. 20.00: Mass and then dance of the cossiers. 22.30: Night of fire. Processions then correfoc at 23.00 (Plaça Tres Molins) and fireworks at 24.00 (Ses Forques).



Can Picafort, Mare de Déu d'Agost Fiestas. 12.00: The Duck Swim. From Hotel Mar y Paz. 20.00: Mass. Santa Margalida Choir. School of ball de bot. Pipers and whistlers. 24.00: Pyromusical fireworks. Beach in front of Plaça Cervantes.



Montuiri, Sant Bartomeu. 18.30: Cossiers and demon. Plaça Major.



Porreres, Sant Roc. 18.00: Treasure hunt (over-16s). Plaça Vila. 18.30: Sport and hip hop dance. Plaça Vila. 20.00: Concert - Filharmonica Porrerenca. At the auditorium. 22.00: Observations of the summer night sky. Santuari de Monti-sion. 22.30: Trio Vintage, The Cassettes. Plaça Vila.



Puigpunyent, Mare de Deu d'Agost and Sant Roc. 24.00: Quines party. Plaça Ajuntament.



S'Alqueria Blanca (Santanyi), Sant Roc. 21.30: Open-air supper. Music from Antonia i Rafel and Tinbrass Band. Plaça Era Vella.



Sencelles, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 10.00: Procession with the pipers. 10.30: Mass, dance of offer. 22.00: Theatre in Plaça Vila, followed by final fire crackers.



S'Illot, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 18.00: Mass. 18.30: Procession with the image. 19.30: Flotilla. 21.00: Ball de bot folk dance. Plaça Llop.



Sineu, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 10.00: Procession by pipers. 20.00: Solemn mass. 23.30: Trio Eclipse, La Movida Band, Som Caparruts. Plaça Fossar.



MUSIC

Alcudia. 21.30: Concert for Mare de Déu d'Agost. Alcudia Band of Music. Pont de la Vila Roja (opposite the bullring).



Pollensa Music Festival. 21.00: Family concert - Quatour Beat, Kromoritmos: Works by Bernstein and others. Sant Domingo Cloister. Free.



Sa Pobla Jazz Festival. 20.30: Off Festival - Toni Mora (piano), Elisenda Julia (vocals). Plaça Major.



PERFORMANCE

Palma. 20.00: Mickey - children's musical with Minnie, Donald Duck, Goofy. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. Twenty euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com. (RUNS UNTIL Sunday, 20 August.)





Wednesday, 16 August

FIESTAS

Alaro, Sant Roc. 10.00: Dances by the cossiers (traditional dances). 13.00: Jewel races. Avda. Constitució. 19.30: Mass. 22.30: Theatre in the Plaça del Rosari. 24.00: Demons correfoc fire-run from C. Enmig to Plaça Vila.



Caimari, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 19.00: Motorcycle route. From Plaça Major and back. 22.00: Playback contest. Plaça Major.



Cala Ratjada, Sant Roc. 20.00: Mass. 22.00: Pyromusical, followed by jazz.



Montuiri, Sant Bartomeu. 18.30: Cycling route for children and adults at the Pista des Dau. 21.30: Trivial Pursuit. Plaça Major.



Porreres, Sant Roc. 11.00: Firing of rockets, followed by gathering of demons, bigheads and all sorts of others. 11.30: Mass and then release of doves and folk dance. 20.00: Concert - Coral de Porreres. At the church. 22.00: Xiriminguet Band. Plaça Vila. 22.15: Demons and batucada leave Lloc Sagrat. 22.45: Correfoc demons fire-run. 24.00: Fireworks. Parc d'en Hereveta. From 00.30: Music in Plaça Vila - Toninaina, Ves-Hi Tu. 03.45: Filharmonica Porrerenca accompany the lighting of the final fire crackers. Plaça Església. 04.15: Sant Roquet and giant ensaimada.



Puerto Portals, Sunset Market. 18.00-24.00: Craft, jewellery, fashion, kids' zone. DJ Vinilo at 21.30.



Puigpunyent, Mare de Deu d'Agost and Sant Roc. 17.00: Holi Colour Party. Plaça de Son Bru. 22.00. Concert by Nou Romancer and Toni Gomila in the town hall square.



S'Alqueria Blanca (Santanyi), Sant Roc. 11.00: Mass in honour of Sant Roc at the parish church. 22.00: Theatre night at the Plaça de s'Era Vella followed by firework display to end festivities.



Ses Salines, Sant Bartomeu. 12.00: Raising of banners and ringing of bells. 21.30: Glosadors. Plaça Major.



S'Illot, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 21.00: Seafood evening. Avda Pins. (Tickets in advance from the tourist information office.)



Sineu, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 19.30: Mass and dances by the giants. 22.00: Folk dances by Copeo de Sineu. Plaça Fossar.



MUSIC

Alcudia. 22.00: Donallop - Majorcan folk-rock. Can Torró Library, C. Serra. Free.



Pollensa Music Festival. 22.00: Les Musicines du Louvre. Works by Haydn and Mozart. Sant Domingo Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. 30-35 euros. www.festivalpollenca.com.



Muro, Sa Riba Folk. 22.00: Vers Endins. Passeig de Sa Riba. Free.



Sa Pobla Jazz Festival. 22.30: Giulia Valle Trio - Giulia Valle (double bass), Marco Mezquida (piano), David Xirgu (drums). Plaça Major.





Thursday, 17 August

FIESTAS

Caimari, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 23.00: Folk dance to follow open-air supper from 21.30. Plaça Major.



Cala San Vicente. 17.00: Children's water party. Cala Molins.



Capdepera, Sant Bartomeu. 20.00: Procession and opening address.



Consell, Sant Bartomeu. 10.00: Raising of the banner. 20.00: Tumbet, opening address, Broadway - El Musical. Les Escoles courtyard.



Montuiri, Sant Bartomeu. 20.30: Charity walk. Plaça Major. 22.00: Night treasure hunt on the school esplanade.



Puerto Portals, Sunset Market. 18.00-24.00: Craft, jewellery, fashion, kids' zone. La Kunfusion Flamenca at 21.30.



S'Illot, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 21.30: Dans'illot - urban dance, etc. Plaça Mollet.



Sineu, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 22.00: Night treasure hunt (for over-16s).



MUSIC

Binissalem. 21.00: Abi Sardon Quartet - jazz. Parc de sa Rectoria.



Deya. 21.00: Ensemble La Cuarentena - Sergio Bustos (Argentina, vocals), Leopoldo Juanes (Argentina, guitar and arrangements), Facundo Passeri (Argentina, percussion), Richard Korn (USA/Iceland, bass), Alfredo Oyágüez Montero (piano). Works by Leopoldo Juanes and classics of tango and South American folk styles. At Son Marroig. 20 euros. www.dimf.com.



Sa Pobla Jazz Festival. 20.30: Off Festival - Llorenç Barceló Band. Plaça Major.



Valldemossa. 20.30: Marco Mezquida (jazz). Fundació Coll Bardolet, Via Blanquerna. 10-12 euros.



PERFORMANCE

Alcudia. From 21.00: Via Fora - five scenes of events from Alcudia's history, performed by the walls. Starts from Porta des Moll (Plaça Carles V).





Friday, 18 August

FIESTAS

Caimari, Mare de Déu d'Agost. Night party - Cirko, Enrockats, Disccovers and DJ. Plaça Major.



Cala d'Or, Santa Maria del Mar. 21.00: Concert by guitarist Juan Reyes at the church.



Cala San Vicente. 20.00: Procession with giants and bigheads Esbart de Sant Jordi. Leaves from Cala Molins. 21.00: Trempó and jazz. Music from Springtime Jam. Trempó salad plus bread, wine, water, melon and ice-cream. C. Temporal. Ten euros; tickets from the pharmacy or Pizzeria Poli.



Capdepera, Sant Bartomeu. 17.00-21.00: Holi colours fest. Swimming pool car park. 23.00: Nit de foc fire-run. From the church. 01.00: Greska I in concert, followed by Fallen Heroes. Plaça Sitjar.



Consell, Sant Bartomeu. 16.30: The Capta Fest with xaranga and batucada bands. 22.30: Night party - Ses Bubotes, Whisky Mama and others.



Felanitx, Sant Agusti. 20.30: Pregón opening address. Casa de Cultura balcony 22.30: Night party - Rumba Nostra, Disccovers, Madona and DJ Romi. Parc Municipal Sa Torre.



Ses Salines, Sant Bartomeu. 21.00: Pregón opening address, followed by ball de bot folk dance, ice-cream and ensaimada. Plaça Sant Bartomeu.



S'Illot, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 19.30: Procession and demons correfoc. From C. Llebeig. 20.30: Evening of flamenco. Plaça Mollet. 22.30: Party with La Loca Motora, Acaros del Son. Plaça Llop.



Valldemossa, Sa Marina. 19.30: Valldemossa dances at Costa Nord. Tickets five euros.



MUSIC

Deya. 22.00: Supervoices - a cappella. At the amphitheatre. Free.



Palma. 21.00: Ensemble La Cuarentena. Palau March (enter through C. Conquistador, 13). Free of charge but reservations needed at Fundación Bartolomé March Servera (C. Palau Reial, 18) in Palma 971 711 122. (See Deya, Thursday, for more detail.)



Sa Pobla Jazz Festival. 20.30: Off Festival - Miquel Amengual Band. Plaça Major.



Santa Maria del Cami. 21.30: Voicello - opera and pop. Plaça Bartomeu Horrach.



PERFORMANCE

Alcudia. 22.00: La Sorpresa del Roscón. Theatre production at the Roman theatre, Pollentia.



Palma. 21.00: Los Vivancos - Nacidos para Bailar (born to dance). Dance group combining humour, martial arts and different musical styles. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 28 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.





Saturday, 19 August

FIESTAS

Caimari, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 23.30: Night party - Lluna Plena, La Rumba Nostra, 4L, DJ. Plaça Major.



Cala San Vicente. From 17.00: Rock bands until three in the morning. Food trucks, children's zone, vinyl market. Cala Molins.



Can Picafort, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 22.00: Concert - Chorus de Soller. C.Marina, Son Baulo.



Capdepera, Sant Bartomeu. 24.00: White party. Plaça Sitjar.



Consell, Sant Bartomeu. 20.30: Craft market. C. Sant Bartomeu. 21.00: Gastronomy - various bars. C. Rector Nadal Munar. 22.30: Night party - Big Maritim, Madona, Enrockats, DJs.



Felanitx, Sant Agusti. 22.30: Night party - Donallop, Zoo, Strombers and BOC at the Parc Municipal Sa Torre.



Montuiri, Sant Bartomeu. 19.00: Children's modern dance exhibition and Latin dance. Plaça Major. 24.00: Montufesta - Es Dau, Anonim, Ca na Poeta. Pista des Dau.



Portocolom, Sant Agusti. 18.00-21.00: Charity craft market. C. Alou.



Ses Salines, Sant Bartomeu. 20.30: Charity supper, line and ballroom dance. Plaça Major.



S'Illot, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 19.00: Evening fair of Balearic products. Avda. Llop. 20.00: Craft beers. Plaça Llop. 21.30: Megastars vocal tributes, Val 9. Rosa Vents roundabout.



Sineu, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 19.00: Sa Barcella charity race. Starts from Plaça Fossar. 22.00: Xeremier pipers from Sineu and Alcudia - "A step from folk to rock". Corner of the Palau Reial.



Soller, Sant Bartomeu. 11.30: Batucada procession. 18.00: Night of art.



MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: Ensemble Tramuntana - string ensemble led by Barry Sargent. Schubert. Basilica Sant Francesc Cloister. 15 euros.



Pollensa Music Festival. 22.00: Nelson Freire (piano). Bach, Chopin and others. Sant Domingo Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. 25-30 euros.



Sa Pobla Jazz Festival. 21.00: Off Festival - Jam Session Masterclass: Sheila Jordan with the Toni Miranda Trio. Plaça Major.



Sant Joan. From 19.30: Mobo Fest - Salvatge Cor, Go Cactus and various others rock and indie acts. Santuari de Consolació. Free.



PERFORMANCE

Palma. 19.30 / 22.30: Los Vivancos. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 28 euros. (See Friday.)





Sunday, 20 August

FIESTAS

Caimari, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 18.00-21.00: Holi colours fest and DJ. Es Tersal car park.



Cala San Vicente. 21.00: Havaneres songs. Cala Molins. 24.00: Fireworks from El Maressar (the point above Cala Molins).



Capdepera, Sant Bartomeu. 22.00: Ball de bot folk dance.



Consell, Sant Bartomeu. 18.00: Holi colours fest. Les Escoles courtyard. 21.30: Folk dance evening. Plaça Major. 22.30: Treasure hunt. Plaça Son Bernadet.



Felanitx, Sant Agusti. 22.30: Theatre night with "3 Nits Sense Dormir" at the Parc Municipal Sa Torre.



Ses Salines, Sant Bartomeu. 20.30: Ses Salines Band of Music. Plaça Sant Bartomeu.



S'Illot, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 19.00: Giants meeting. 21.00: Havaneres songs. Plaça Llop. 23.30: Fireworks. On the beach.



Soller, Sant Bartomeu. 21.00: Dance and music. In front of the town hall.



MUSIC

Deya. 20.30: Ensemble Tramuntana - string ensemble led by Barry Sargent. Schubert, Boccherini. Sant Joan Church. 15 euros.



Palma. 13.00-23.00: Brunch Sound - Electronica, club acts. Plus food trucks and markets. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. 15 euros.



Sa Pobla Jazz Festival. 21.00: Off Festival - Jam Session Masterclass: Sheila Jordan with the Frank Carlberg Trio. Plaça Major.



Sant Joan. From 19.30: Vers Endins - folk. Santuari de Consolació. Free.



Valldemossa. 22.00: Eugen Indjic (piano). Chopin and Schumann. Charterhouse Cloister. 30 euros. www.festivalchopin.com.