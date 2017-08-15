Tourismphobia
Secretary-of state warns of harm from tourismphobia
The tourism secretary-of-state, Matilde Asián, said yesterday that tourismphobia could damage Spain's tourism strength. The government has therefore instructed the state attorney-general to take action against attacks on tourism. An open debate on the model of tourism is legitimate, she noted, but these attacks can never be justified.
Tourism is very sensitive, and so any action generates a reaction and consequences. She therefore urged different public administrations to support an industry that creates wealth and employment. "Debate and dialogue yes, but never violent actions."
"Ideally, this conduct would be prevented. But once it occurs, it must be investigated. If there is any indication of a crime, it needs to be punished."
The future of Spain, she stated, lies with tourism. With regard to tour operator anxieties as to tourist "massification" and the diversion of tourists to other destinations, she said that the "hen of the golden eggs is not about to be killed". Spain's potential goes far beyond sun and beach destinations.
There are many areas that need opportunities from tourism, especially regions in the country's interior, she noted. It is the case, she accepted, that the likes of Barcelona and Palma, because of their attractiveness for sun and beach and the number of tourists they get, need to work to promote coexistence between tourists and residents.
She expressed her opposition to so-called moratoria, limits to tourist accommodation places and tourist taxes. "Yes, I agree with certain specific control but this must always take into account the benefits of tourism for generating wealth and employment. This is something that cannot be played with, " she observed, noting that powers for tourism have been transferred (to the regions) and need to be respected.
Asián expressed her willingness for there to be a debate about Spain's tourism model, though she has not as yet given a date for a meeting of the Spanish Tourism Council: something which parts of the industry have been urging. "There is a debate about the model in certain regions and it can count on the cooperation of the government."
JDW22 / Hace 25 minutes
After 10 straight years of holidays in Mallorca add me to the count of many that are now saying this is a step too far. I was half way through the purchase of an apartment for myself and my family to use. Only to be told today by my lawyer that nothing is clear and there's no guarantee that we won't be 'denounced' and fined even in the case of family who will be viewed as 'touristic' and impossible to prove otherwise. Too much sorry! That's already several thousand Euro a year and a nice hefty sum of property purchase tax that Spain will now not see. I foresee a property price crash in the Balearics!
Henry James / Hace about 1 hour
Funny how different Ministers and different members of the Balearic Government are all stating different things about tourism and private rentals,no wonder various groups are taking the line they are taking,perhaps if all members and Ministers of the Balearic Government promoted and took the same line on tourists,we might not have the current situation.
Mike / Hace about 3 hours
Attacks on tourists ,airlines going bankrupt ,the value of the euro and brexit it's not looking good for mallorca ? You need to do something and do it now before it's too late ,,,,