Event
Reserve your prime spot for the switching on of Christmas lights in Palma
Palma.—The Bulletin has teamed up with the beautiful Hotel Cort in Palma for a real festive treat.
Readers will be able to watch the Christmas lights being turned on next Thursday (23 November) from the comfort of the hotel with a gala reception with food and drink. The Hotel Cort, as its name suggests, is right next to the Palma town hall, which is one of the central points for the switching on ceremony, one of the highlights of the festive calendar.
The event, which lasts from 5.30p.m. until 7.30p.m., costs 20 euros per person and you will be able to enjoy a real VIP spectacle at one of Palma’s top hotels.
Places are limited so reserve now on 971 788 405.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.