Christmas lights in Plaza Cort. 28-11-2014 J. AGUIRRE

Palma.—The Bulletin has teamed up with the beautiful Hotel Cort in Palma for a real festive treat.

Readers will be able to watch the Christmas lights being turned on next Thursday (23 November) from the comfort of the hotel with a gala reception with food and drink. The Hotel Cort, as its name suggests, is right next to the Palma town hall, which is one of the central points for the switching on ceremony, one of the highlights of the festive calendar.

The event, which lasts from 5.30p.m. until 7.30p.m., costs 20 euros per person and you will be able to enjoy a real VIP spectacle at one of Palma’s top hotels.

Places are limited so reserve now on 971 788 405.