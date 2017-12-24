Palma - New Year's Eve in the Passeig Born and Plaça Cort. 01-01-2017 MDB

Monday, 25 December

CHRISTMAS

Inca. From 10.00: Christmas market in town centre squares and streets. (Every day.)



Palma, Fira de Nadal i Reis. 10.00-21.00: Plaça Major, La Rambla, Via Roma, Plaça Espanya. (Every day.)



Port Adriano. 12.00-20.00: Ice park - skating rink and slide. (Every day.)



Puerto Portals. 12.00-21.00: Christmas market. (Every day.)



PERFORMANCE

Palma. 17.00 / 19.30: Circo Alegria - "Los Payasos de la Tele" (The TV Clowns). Son Fusteret, Cami Vell Bunyola. www.circoalegria.es.





Tuesday, 26 December

MUSIC

Palma. 19.30: Capella Mallorquina choir. Santa Eulalia Church, C. Santa Eulalia.



PERFORMANCE

Palma. 18.00: Circo Alegria - "Los Payasos de la Tele" (The TV Clowns). Son Fusteret, Cami Vell Bunyola.



Palma. 18.00: Magic show - illusionist Magno. Sala Dante, Camí Jesús 54. Twelve euros.



Palma. 20.00: Circ Bover - Sentinel. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. Five to twenty euros. www.teatreprincipal.com.





Wednesday, 27 December

CHRISTMAS

Capdepera. 10.00-13.30 / 17.00-21.00: Christmas park - inflatables, bike track, gladiators and more. Sports centre (Also 28 and 29 December, same times.)



Santa Ponsa. 16.00-20.00: Nuela Parc Christmas park. Children and family activities. Galatzo Showground. (Also from 28 to 30 December - times 10.00-14.00 / 16.00-20.00.)



FIESTAS

Campanet. 20.30: Festival of the Standard. Cas Metge Dolç.



MUSIC

Inca. 20.30: "Al Desnudo - Christmas Edition", Mallorca Gay Men's Chorus. Fabrica Ramis, Gran Via 28. 15 euros.



PERFORMANCE

Palma. 18.00: Circo Alegria - "Los Payasos de la Tele" (The TV Clowns). Son Fusteret, Cami Vell Bunyola.



Palma. 18.00: "Mickey en busca de la Magia Perdida". Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. www.auditoriumpalma.com. (Runs until 4 January; no shows on 31 December and 1 January.)



Palma. 20.00: Circ Bover - Sentinel. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. Five to twenty euros.





Thursday, 28 December

CHRISTMAS

Manacor. 17.00: The Royal Pages. Plaça Rector Rubí.



PERFORMANCE

Inca. 18.15 / 19.15 / 20.15: Mapping sessions, projections onto the front of the town hall building.



Palma. 18.00: Circo Alegria - "Los Payasos de la Tele" (The TV Clowns). Son Fusteret, Cami Vell Bunyola.



Palma. 19.00: Magic show - Mag Felix. Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magí 89. (Also Friday and Saturday.)





Friday, 29 December

CHRISTMAS

Pollensa. 20.30: Coral Acadèmia 1830 - Advent concert (carols). Monti-sion Church. Free.



Portocolom. 18.00: Royal Pages. At the commercial pier.



Puerto Portals (Christmas market). 19.30: Palma Gospel Singers.



Sa Pobla. 18.15: Royal Pages. Accompaniment by the batucada drummers Albopàs. In front of the town hall.



MUSIC

Cala Millor. 19.30: Concert - Coral Gent Gran Punta de N'Amer and Sant Llorenç Band of Music. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta. Two euros.



Inca. 20.00: Piano concert - Andreu Bennàsar. Casal de Cultura, C. Can Dureta.



Palma. 20.00: O'Veus - a cappella. Plaça Espanya.



Santanyi. 20.00: Biel Durán (piano) - Chopin, jazz, the flamenco of Paco de Lucia. Teatre Principal, C. Bisbe Verger. 20 euros.



PERFORMANCE

Andratx. 18.00: Musical - "La Bella i La Bestia". Teatre Sa Teulera, C. Metge Gaspar Pujol. Five euros.



Muro. 21.30: Folk dance with Revetla d'Algebelí. Plaça Comte d'Empúries.



Palma. 18.00: Circo Alegria - "Los Payasos de la Tele" (The TV Clowns). Son Fusteret, Cami Vell Bunyola.





Saturday, 30 December

CHRISTMAS

Algaida. 18.00: Royal Pages in the square. 21.00: O'Veus - a cappella, Christmas performance. Pere Capellà Auditorium, C. Cavallers 22. Three euros.



Felanitx. 19.30: Royal Pages. Plaça sa Font de Santa Margalida.



Inca. 20.00: Concert of Christmas songs - Teatre Principal Choir. Sant Domingo Church, Avda. Germanies.



Palma. 19.00: Christmas concert - Palma Band of Music. Plaça Espanya.



Porreres. 19.30: Filharmònica Porrerenca - Christmas concert. Auditorium, C. d'en Cerdà. Free.



Puerto Portals (Christmas market). 19.30: Monkey Doo, Oh My Swing and swing dance contest.



Santanyi. 20.00: Christmas concert - Soloists, choir and organist. Sant Andreu Church. Free.



Soller. 16.00: Royal Pages. Sant Bartomeu Church.



FIESTAS

Palma, Festival of the Standard. 19.30: Chant of Salve de la Mare de Déu de La Salut, Sant Miquel Church. 20.00: Homage to King Jaume I, Plaça Espanya.



MUSIC

Llucmajor. 21.00: Concert - Maria del Mar Bonet, fiftieth anniversary. Llucmajor Band of Music 175 years. Sant Bonaventura Convent, C. Convent. Pay as you wish. Bookings: 971 669 758.



Palma. 12.00: Palma Band of Music. Plaça Espanya.



Palma. 20.00: Handel's "Messiah". Participative performance with Orfeo Ramon Llull choir, Musicantes de Mallorca. Sant Francesc Basilica.



Porto Cristo. 20.00: Garru-Gris-Glull (jazz rock). Cultural centre, C. Muntaner 45. Free.



PERFORMANCE

Felanitx. 18.00: Musical - "La Bella i La Bestia". Auditorium, Passeig Ramon Llull. Five euros.



Palma. 17.00 / 19.30: Circo Alegria - "Los Payasos de la Tele" (The TV Clowns). Son Fusteret, Cami Vell Bunyola.





Sunday, 31 December

FIESTAS

Palma, Festival of the Standard. From 10.15 at Plaça Cort. Mass (the Cathedral) at 10.30. Reading of "La Colcada" at 12.00, Plaça Cort. Award of honours and distinctions at 12.15 in the town hall council chamber.



NEW YEAR'S EVE PARTIES

Alcudia. From 23.40: Bells, video mapping, music from Torrofort, Val Nou and DJ. Plaça Constitució.



Algaida. From 23.45: Bells, cava, grapes, DJs. Placeta Església and main square.



Andratx. From 23.00 in Plaça Espanya.



Cala Ratjada. From 00.30: Various DJs. Plaça Pins.



Consell. From 23.30: Various DJs. Plaça Major.



Inca. From 11.00: New Year's Eve party for children. Plaça Espanya. From 23.30: Cava, grapes, music from The Cassettes and DJ. Plaça Espanya.



Llucmajor. From 23.45: Rock band, DJs and comedian. Plaça Espanya.



Manacor. From 23.30 in Plaça General Weyler.



Muro. From 23.30: Bells, grapes, DJ and an audio-visual show "Time Machine". Plaça Comte d'Empúries.



Palma. From 23.00: Plaça Cort and Plaça Joan Carles I. Pelillos a la Mar, DJ Juan Campos and Tormenta Troupe.



Pollensa. From 23.30: Bells, video mapping, DJ. Plaça Major.



Porreres. From 23.45: Bells, rockets, DJs. Plaça Vila.



Santa Maria. From 23.30: Bells, grapes, cava, Orquestra Xiriminguet, DJ. Plaça Vila.



Soller. From 24.00 in Plaça Constitució.



Son Ferrer. From 23.30: Cava, grapes, DJs. C. Ocell del Paradis.



Vilafranca. From 23.45: Cava, grapes, DJs. Ctra. Palma.



PERFORMANCE

Palma. 12.00 / 17.00: Circo Alegria - "Los Payasos de la Tele" (The TV Clowns). Son Fusteret, Cami Vell Bunyola.