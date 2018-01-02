The Kings will be waving from the Casal Solleric around half eight. 05-01-2013 Pilar Pellicer

Everything is ready for the Three Kings cavalcade in Palma on Friday evening. The town hall's councillor for citizen participation, Eva Frade, says that it will be a parade of "fantasy" and a highly floral one at that.



As usual the Kings will arrive by boat at the Moll Vell at six o'clock. The parade will take around two and a half hours, and the Kings will wave their greetings from the balcony of the Casal Solleric in Passeig Born at half eight.



The Kings three floats have been updated for this year, and there will be other new floats, though four fewer than last year. Security will be similar to previous years, with 3,000 metres of barriers lining the route. There will be five specific places along the route to allow the disabled to have a good view of the parade.



The artistic director, Antoni Socias, believes that the float with bees will be a star of the parade, while he especially likes another one - of coal. Singer Patricia Morales will perform on one of the floats, and other music will an a cappella group and a quartet with violins, cello and keyboard.



The budget for the cavalcade has gone up by 30,000 euros to 250,000, and there will be over 5,200 kilos of sweets to be thrown and distributed along the way (which sounds like an astonishing amount).



There are of course Kings parades across Majorca and not just in Palma. Times for many of these can be found in the What's On In Majorca listing.