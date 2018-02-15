Several large cruise ships in Palma's port. 04-07-2016 Joan Torres

The association of small to medium-sized retailers, Pimeco, has asked the Balearic Ports Authority to step up its efforts to crack down on illegal street trading and to stagger the arrivals of cruise ships. The president of Pimeco, Toni Fuster, and the head of the ports authority, Joan Gual de Torrella, held a meeting to discuss the forthcoming cruise season yesterday. These, as well as the proposed redevelopment of the Paseo Maritimo, were the three main points on the table.

Fuster stressed the need for the ports authority to stagger the arrival of the cruise ships in order to prevent the saturation of liners and passengers which caused many problems in the city centre last year. Fuster said that when it comes to the super liners, no more than one should be in port at any one time and urged the ports authority to start working with the tour operators and the cruise lines in order to ease the pressure on the port and Palma. Fuster also told the ports authority that a greater effort has to be taken in cracking down and controlling illegal street traders who prey on the cruise ships passengers at key locations in the city, such as around the port itself and the Cathedral. “Illegal street trading has got to be eliminated. Not only does is make visitors feel uncomfortable, it is also illegal and unfair competition for small businesses. There needs to be much better cooperation between the National Police, Palma police and the port police with regard to eradicating illegal trading.”

Fuster is also concerned about the proposed redevelopment of the Paseo Maritimo which includes a reduction in the number of vehicle lanes in both directions. Fuster is worried that reducing the lanes will hamper the movement of residents and tourists around the city and he aired his doubts that the Via Cintura and the yet to be finished second ring road will be enough to handle all of the capital’s traffic during the summer. Fuster said that there also needs to be more parking in Palma and suggested extending the Parc de la Mar underground car park.