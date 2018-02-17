Brexit
Majorcan businesses starting to feel the downside of Brexit
The continuing uncertainty over how Brexit is exactly going to affect the United Kingdom, especially when it comes to the economy, the free (or not) movement of British citizens and the value of the pound, is already having a negative effect on business in some sectors in Majorca, in particular those directly involved in or related to tourism. One leading British Majorca-based businessman, who has worked in the tourism industry for many years, catering especially for the UK market, said yesterday that he fears this season is not going to be a particularly good one with regard to the British market.
“I would have liked the UK to have remained. But the decision has been taken and I know that people are getting increasingly nervous about the uncertainty. We are hearing speech after speech from key members of the British government, in particular the PM, but they either appear to mean little or nothing to the general public. Talking to repeat clients and would-be customers, I clearly get the impression that few people were fully aware of what the UK was getting itself into by voting to leave the European Union. We’ve seen the value of the pound drop, although not as sharply as predicted so far, but it is early days and the clock is ticking. I hope that I am proved wrong. But I’ve been in business all my life and I just can’t see a booming post-Brexit UK economy, not in the short to mid-term anyway, and that is not good for me or anyone else here in Majorca or elsewhere in the EU catering for British holidaymakers.
“What I am finding is that people are suddenly deciding to put their travels on hold, cut them shorter in a bid to save money or opt for a cheaper destination. Many fear that if they splash out this year, they will be unable to recuperate that money next year, once the Brexit process has begun in earnest and have a holiday at all. People are worried that the pound in their pocket this time next year is not going to be worth what it is today, so they are sitting tight or dithering, and that’s not good for business here on the island. Like I said, I hope to be proved wrong and all the Britons come back splashing the cash next year, but I just can’t see it. I wish we could get some clear and coherent decisions and information.”
Lisa Rowntree s / Hace about 1 hour
Are majorcans aware that a flight from north England in school holidays peak time can be £500 pp. so will often rule out self catering accommodation adding in transfers etc.As a family we try to get 4 star accommodation but at the moment the usual hotels we use has prices that have increased for this season by over £700 .we are looking at all inclusive which we don't agree with as it will ultimately impact tourism.What happened to good honest value hotels , where you went out for meals & drinks in resorts.Why are we being forced to take all inclusive ? We are being held hostage & being dictated to by hoteliers or holiday companies.
les / Hace about 2 hours
I'm a regular visitor to your Island, and the main problem putting me off is nothing to do with the scaremongering over Brixit. It is the sudden massive increase in the cost of the holidays, the holiday I booked for B & B this May went up by over £400 at one stage. I can get a week half board on the mainland for that money. If the hoteliers insist on increasing their prices then that is what will stop people visiting, NOT Brexit, NOT tourist Tax. There are much cheaper places to visit and once people abandon Majorca for them, you will struggle to get them to return.
S Masson / Hace about 2 hours
Another scaremongering article and of course we are not told who the business man is! Try putting an end to to all these new stupid rules and regulations that the people in powers keep trying to implement, that would help.
Simon / Hace about 3 hours
As a regular visitor to Majorca (3-4 times a year) I can assure you it is not Brexit threatening our holidays. It is most definitely the changes in the rental rules which, as far as we can see, will impact heavily on the independent businesses which service the self catering market. We are fortunate that we have access to accommodation but if the bars and restaurants are hit by the lack of business and close down we’ll be forced to look elsewhere.
KJ / Hace about 3 hours
It doesn't help when greedy hoteliers are raising their rates so much!