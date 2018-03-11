Majorca
What's on in Majorca: 12-18 March
Monday, 12 March
FAIRS
Palma. Fira del Ram (Easter funfair). 17.00-23.00 (Monday to Thursday); 17.00-02.00 (Friday); 10.00-02.00 (Saturday); 10.00-24.00 (Sunday). Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola (by the Son Castelló industrial estate).
MUSIC
Palma. 20.30: Fundació Studium Aureum - works by Rheinberger. Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnanim 64. 20 euros.
Tuesday, 13 March
MUSIC
Palma. 17.00: Majorca Saxophone Festival - Psaiko Quartet. College of Architects, C. Portella 14. Free.
Wednesday, 14 March
MUSIC
Palma. 17.00: Majorca Saxophone Festival - Mixtion Quartet. College of Architects, C. Portella 14. Free.
Palma. 20.00: Dmitri Novgorodsky (piano). Bach, Beethoven and others. Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnanim 64. Free.
Palma. 20.00: Kebyart Ensemble (saxophone quartet). Works by Debussy, Haydn and ohers. Sa Nostra Cultural Centre, C. Concepció 12. Ten euros.
Valldemossa. 20.00: Soriana Ivaniv (violin), Ella Micaylenco (cello), Svetlana Bens (piano). Fundació Coll Bardolet, Via Blanquerna 4. Twelve euros.
Thursday, 15 March
MUSIC
Palma. 19.00: Majorca Saxophone Festival - Ryo Noda, Rodrigo Vila. Fundació Muro Auditorium, C. Joan de Saridakis, 29. Free. www.mallorcasaxfest.com.
Palma. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Frank Peter Zimmermann (violin solo). Prokofiev, Shostakovich. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 22-32 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.
Friday, 16 March
FOOD AND DRINK
Arenal. From 20.00: Majorca craft beer fair. Seven breweries. Live music (Keep The Faith, The Red Suns). Bierkönig Centre, C. Pare Bartomeu Salva 6.
MUSIC
Manacor. 20.30: Fred Wesley Generation (jazz funk). Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. 15 euros. www.teatredemanacor.cat.
Palma. 19.30: Majorca Saxophone Festival - Palma Band of Music, Emiliano Barri (saxophone solo). "Tragic Symphony". Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnanim 64. Free.
Palma. 21.00: Majorca Saxophone Festival - J.J. González with DJ Pepe Link. San Juan Gastronomy Market, C. Emperadriu Eugenia 6. Free.
Palma. 21.00: The 12 Tenors - opera, zarzuela, pop. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 39-45 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.
Palma. 22.00: The Raggles. 24.00: Disccovers. Shamrock, Paseo Marítimo 3.
Saturday, 17 March
FOOD AND DRINK
Arenal. From 12.00: Majorca craft beer fair. Seven breweries. Live music at 16.00, 18.00 and 22.00 (Keep The Faith, Band D Roll). Bierkönig Centre, C. Pare Bartomeu Salva 6.
MUSIC
Caimari. From 12.00: LeatherFest Rock Festival. Live acts from 16.00: Ska Bottom Boat, The Romans plus others. Vinyl market, American cars. Ses Deveres, Cami Ses Deveres. Free.
Calvia. 19.00: Tomeu Penya. School of Music Auditorium, Plaça Església. 17 euros.
Lloseta. 20.00: O'Veus - a cappella pop-rock. Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. Ten euros.
Llucmajor. 18.00: Capella Mallorquina choir. Sant Bonaventura Cloister, C. Fra Joan Garau 2. Ten euros.
Manacor. 20.00: Italian songs of the seventeenth century - Eulalia Fantova (mezzo soprano), Ferran Pisà (theorbo). Conservatory, C. Sa Fabrica 2.
Palma. 19.00: Barry Sargent (violin). Works by Bach. Arxiu del Regne de Mallorca (Kingdom of Majorca Archive), C. Ramon Llull 3. Ten euros.
Palma. 19.00 / 20.00 / 21.00: Majorca Saxophone Festival - Mallorca Saxophone Ensemble, Zurich Saxophone Collective. Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnanim 64. Free.
Palma. 20.00: Talamh (Celtic folk). 22.00: The Raggles. 24.00: Without String. Shamrock, Paseo Marítimo 3.
Palma. 20.00: The Passion of Christ - benefit for Mallorca Sense Fam (Majorca Without Hunger). Various choirs and soloists. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. Ten euros. www.truiteatre.es.
Palma. 21.00: Efren López, Kelly Thomà. Mediterranean music with Cretan lyra, viola de rueda, Gothic harp and various unusual instruments. Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. Ten euros.
Palma. 21.00: The Money For Nothing Band (Dire Straits tribute). Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 42 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.
Sa Pobla. 20.30: Psiconautas, Hombres Pajaro, Urtain (Majorcan indie). Sa Congregació, C. Rosari 25. Ten euros.
Santa Margalida. 19.30: Catina Bibiloni (soprano), Antoni Lliteres (tenor), Barbra Bibiloni (piano) - opera and zarzuela. Auditorium, Plaça S'Abeurador 4. Free.
Sunday, 18 March
FIESTAS
Santa Ponsa, St. Patrick's Day. From 11.00-18.00. Market, children's attractions, food and drink, street entertainment. At 16.00: The Raggles. Gran Via Puig de Galatzó.
FOOD AND DRINK
Arenal. From 12.00: Majorca craft beer fair. Seven breweries. Live music. Bierkönig Centre, C. Pare Bartomeu Salva 6.
MUSIC
Campos. 19.00: Tomeu Penya. Teatre Escènic, C. Nord 28. 17 euros.
Palma. 20.00: Majorca Saxophone Festival - Tong Yang, Joan Ramon Company. Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnanim 64. Free.
Pollensa. 18.00: Inma Hidalgo (soprano), Antoni Lliteres (tenor), Valentin Moldovan (piano) - opera and zarzuela. Club Pollença, Plaça Major. Free.
Son Servera. 19.00: Palma Gospel Singers. Teatre La Unió, Avda Tren 1. Ten euros.
SPORT
Palma. 12.00: Real Mallorca v. SD Formentera - Segunda B, Grupo III. Son Moix Stadium.
