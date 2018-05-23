Police
Magalluf hotel fire tourists have to pay liability bond
The four British holidaymakers, two males and two females, who were arrested in connection with the fire at the BH Mallorca Hotel in Magalluf, were released on Tuesday night following a court appearance in Palma. They are not, however, able to leave the island. Their passports were withdrawn and will only be returned once a civil liability bond of 30,000 euros has been paid.
As previously reported, the total cost to repair the damage, to clean areas of the hotel and to meet any compensation claims from guests is put at around 200,000 euros. The blaze started because of a prank involving a lighter and a spray that went wrong and which resulted in a mattress catching fire.
Carol Wright / Hace 28 minutes
And where do they find that kinda money!!!!