The World Cup's coming. 01-06-2018

With less than two weeks to go before the World Cup kicks off in Russia, the security forces and local authorities in Calvia and Palma have plans ready to roll to curtail any football-related incidents in their key resorts.



With hotel occupancy in Magalluf and Playa de Palma near 100 per cent during the World Cup - England fans in particular are opting for alternative destinations to Russia to watch the tournament - security is going to be extra tight during all England and Germany matches.



Bars and restaurants have already been informed that they are not going to be permitted to have large TV screens directed to the exterior of their establishments. In short, no football is going to be allowed to be screened in streets and public places in order to reduce the possibility of any large gatherings of fans and potential clashes between rivals supporters.



Hotels have also been instructed to make sure that all big screens are contained on the premises and cannot be viewed from outside.



With concerns over public safety already running high in Magalluf and Playa de Palma, security chiefs are keen to make sure that the World Cup passes off peacefully and that everyone enjoys the tournament in good spirits. There will be an extra police presence on the streets for all England and Germany games and the security forces are also looking at other "high risk" matches.