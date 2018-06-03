Bellini's "Norma" at Palma's Teatre Principal. 03-06-2018 teatreprincipal.com

Monday, 4 June

FAIRS

Palma Book Fair. From 13.00-21.00: Each day until Sunday (11.00-21.00, Saturday and Sunday). 20.00: Coco - ukulele duo. Passeig Born.





Wednesday, 6 June

MUSIC

Palma. 19.30: Palma Band of Music, selection from musicals. Casal Can Alonso, C. Castellarnau 4. Free.



Palma. 19.30: Sr. Canario - indie/alternative. Jardins de Natzaret, Avda. Joan Miró 101. Free.



Palma. 20.00: José Manuel Álvarez Losada (violin), Pedro Mateo (guitar). Sa Nostra Cultural Centre, C, Concepció 12. Ten euros.



Palma. 20.00: "Norma", Bellini opera. Balearic Symphony Orchestra and soloists. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 10-65 euros. www.teatreprincipal.com.





Thursday, 7 June

MUSIC

Arta. 19.30: "Molta música" - music, dance and theatre. Arta Theatre, C. Ciutat 1. Free.



Palma. 19.30: Palma Band of Music. Plaça Major. Free.



Palma. 20.00: Noah Newville - acoustic folk at the Palma Book Fair. Passeig Born.





Friday, 8 June

FAIRS/FIESTAS

Santa Ponsa, Fiestas del Rocio. 20.15: Opening of the fiestas - Andalusian dance and music. Plaça Pinada.



Selva, Fira des Herbes. 21.00: Tapas night. Plaça Major.



MUSIC

Inca. 19.30: Inclassic - Simfónic. Casal de Cultura, C. Can Dureta 5.

Palma. 19.00: Jansky - electronics and poetic verse. Can Balaguer, C. Unió 3. Free.



Palma. 20.00: "Norma", Bellini opera. Balearic Symphony Orchestra and soloists. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 10-65 euros.



Palma. 20.30: Flamenco Festival - Pablo Rubén, Maldonado, Anna Colom, Cristina López, José Murcia and Karen Lugo (dance). Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 15 euros.



Palma. 20.30: Victoria Lerma - Majorcan contemporary singer. Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. Twelve euros.



Palma. 21.00: Armando Manzanero - legendary Mexican singer. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 30-39 euros. www.truiteatre.es.



Palma. 21.00: Franco Luciani (harmonica, vocals) with Gabriela Giardino and Sandra Iriarte - Argentine folk and tango. Teatre del Mar, C. Llucmajor 90.





Saturday, 9 June

FAIRS/FIESTAS

Santa Ponsa, Fiestas del Rocio. 10.00: Pilgrimage from Santa Ponsa to Son Ferrer. 20.30: Andalusian dance and music. Plaça Pinada.



Selva, Fira des Herbes. 19.00: Demons, giants and pipers in procession from the Plaça Major. 22.00: Coca pastries - sweet ones and others with vegetables. Placeta Església. 23.00: Majorcan folk dance - Aires de Muntanya de Selva. Plaça Major. 24.00: Fire with the Estol de ses Herbes group of demons and giants plus batucada. Plaça Major.



Soller, Fusion Market Art and Design. 11.00-21.00: Art, design, craft, workshops, music. Can Dulce Cultural Centre, C. Gran Via 15. (Also Sunday.)



Son Servera, Nit de l'Art. From 19.00: Exhibitions of different types at the Església Nova, Miquel Vives Cultural Centre and youth centre. Music in the Plaça Sant Joan from 19.30.



MUSIC

Felanitx (Son Negre). From 19.30: Son Negre Rock - Emea, Cabermoni, Eek and others. Son Negre School. Free.



Inca. 20.00: Els Catarres (pop-folk), Buhos (rock), Itaca Band (ska, Latin and punk mix). General Luque Quarter. 12 euros.

Inca. 20.30: Inclassic - Trio Elegiac. Sant Domingo Cloister, Avda. Germanies.



Palma. 21.00: The Flaming Shakers - Beatles tribute. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 18-24 euros. www.truiteatre.es.



Valldemossa. 20.30: Pianino Classical Music Festival - Trio Odyssea (Nina Heidenreich, violin; Miriam Picker-Bleuse, piano, Emmanuel Bleuse, cello). Brahms, Haydn, Rachmaninoff. Charterhouse, Chopin Cell. 20 euros. www.pianino.es.



PERFORMANCE

Palma. 17.00: Nanny and Pippi - Travelling Around The World. Family show in English and Spanish. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com. (Also Sunday, same time.)





Sunday, 10 June

FAIRS/FIESTAS

Santa Ponsa, Fiestas del Rocio. 19.30 Street parade. 20.15: Mass and music. Plaça Pinada.



Selva, Fira des Herbes. 07.30: Wake-up to go and collect myrtle for the fair. Plaça Major. 10.00: Entrance of the myrtle to the Plaça Major. And opening of the fair. 10.30: Dance of the Estol de ses Herbes group. Plaça Major. 11.30: Distilling of myrtle water. Plaça Major. 12.00: Concert - Selva Band of Music. Plaça Major. 15.00: Fair closes.



Son Servera Fair. From 09.00: Artisan products, animals zone, classic car and bikes, bonsais and more. Son Servera centre.



MUSIC

Palma. 16.00-01.00: ANTS Origen Fest - Andrea Oliva, Davide Squillace, Joris Voorn and others. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola, Son Castelló. 27.50 euros. www.sonfusteret.com.



Palma. 18.00: "Norma", Bellini opera. Balearic Symphony Orchestra and soloists. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 10-65 euros.



Palma. 20.00: Julia Colom at the Palma Book Fair. Passeig Born.