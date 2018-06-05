Yesterday's meeting of Calvia's working party on prostitution. 05-06-2018 Ajuntament de Calvia

A meeting was held at Calvia town hall yesterday of the working party which deals with people engaged in prostitution. It was presided over by Nati Francés, the deputy mayor for equality, and was attended by the Council of Majorca's director for equality, Nina Parrón, and Aligi Molina, Palma's councillor for equality and head of the Palma network for attending to people who practise prostitution. The aim of the meeting was to come to a common position on the situation in Magalluf regarding the gangs which control the Nigerian women and the risks to public order in the area.



The working party comprises town hall departments and representatives from political parties, the police, the Guardia Civil, NGOs, the Balearic Institute for Women, the Balearic health service, the national government delegation and the university.



The town hall has expressed its concern about the situation and has called on the government delegation to increase the Guardia Civil presence in order to prevent trouble and any greater disorder. Mayor Alfonso Rodríguez says that he will be reiterating this to the new government delegate - as and when he or she is appointed - and regrets the fact that he has not received a response to a letter sent to the delegation on 30 May.



The mayor wants whoever is the new delegate and whoever becomes the new national interior minister to be more aware of the situation and to attack the root cause - the gangs (or "mafias") which are behind the exploitation of the women.