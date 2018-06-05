Magalluf
Urgent meeting held to consider Magalluf "prostitute" situation
A meeting was held at Calvia town hall yesterday of the working party which deals with people engaged in prostitution. It was presided over by Nati Francés, the deputy mayor for equality, and was attended by the Council of Majorca's director for equality, Nina Parrón, and Aligi Molina, Palma's councillor for equality and head of the Palma network for attending to people who practise prostitution. The aim of the meeting was to come to a common position on the situation in Magalluf regarding the gangs which control the Nigerian women and the risks to public order in the area.
The working party comprises town hall departments and representatives from political parties, the police, the Guardia Civil, NGOs, the Balearic Institute for Women, the Balearic health service, the national government delegation and the university.
The town hall has expressed its concern about the situation and has called on the government delegation to increase the Guardia Civil presence in order to prevent trouble and any greater disorder. Mayor Alfonso Rodríguez says that he will be reiterating this to the new government delegate - as and when he or she is appointed - and regrets the fact that he has not received a response to a letter sent to the delegation on 30 May.
The mayor wants whoever is the new delegate and whoever becomes the new national interior minister to be more aware of the situation and to attack the root cause - the gangs (or "mafias") which are behind the exploitation of the women.
Comments
D / Hace about 1 hour
With the British media covering what is happening in magaluf, this is surely going to attract the “better class” of tourists. Well done Spain, as per usual they have chosen to do exactly the wrong thing. AGAIN.
Henry James / Hace about 1 hour
Ask the shade of Neville Chamberlain what good meetings and notes do,action is needed,not words.
Andy Rawson / Hace about 2 hours
Well the situation has reached the British newspapers and even Fox News. So the world knows what Magaluf is like now. It is preparing to enforce security for football fans while letting violent gangs deal in drugs and rob the tourists.
Right Winger / Hace about 2 hours
Franco, please come back.
Les C / Hace about 2 hours
Let one of these high office people, mayor or their family get attacked by one of these gangs of thugs. They would very soon alter their policy. These so called people should loose all human rights for life, as they are an insult to the human race. As have said previously, to tae both hands off, but then send those from over seas back to their home country, and take their passports away for life. Hopefully, this may send a message out to these thugs.
RBMM / Hace about 3 hours
The problem is much worse than "a Magaluf problem". Gangs of thieves/robbers are operating in many places around the island now. I can't understand that the mayor seems to think that a letter is sufficient to solve such serious problems. Think if life was so easy .... you write a letter and all your problems are gone. But if they call an urgent meeting it is at least a start.
Richard / Hace about 3 hours
Why do these people persist in calling them prostitutes? They are dangerous muggers, full stop. Maybe they are being exploited by mafia groups, does not matter. A crime is a crime. And surely you don’t have to be Poirot to find the gangs. Just offer protection, change of identity and deportation to a safe place, with a new passport, in exchange for all the info. What with this issue (and the oh so PC bleating from the government about how these women need to be protected, even at the expense of the protesting residents) bookings down, no holiday lets, mugging also in Portals, bad weather, this island will descend into chaos if something is not done. Next thing we’ll be seeing knife crime like in London, plus moped muggers. Enough is enough.
S. / Hace about 4 hours
A collection of powerless people in this photograph. If they were football hooligans, they would be put on the first aircraft leaving the Island. For nearly 5 years NOTHING HAS BEEN DONE. What is wrong in dealing with these illegal immigrants, working and mugging in Magaluf. If it was a network cell of terrorists, a massive attack on the Prostitutes and their Pimp Gangs , would be removed. I suspect there are not enough laws, or authorisations that can be enforced to remove these diseased vermin.