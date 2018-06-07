Peter Stringfellow even had his own chickens in Majorca. 07-06-2018

Tributes have flooded in for Peter Stringfellow from across Majorca, his second home for many years. Jess Conrad and Robert Winsor, who had both known Peter since he was just starting out in the entertainment business in his home town Sheffield and later Leeds, were deeply saddened by the news, although Peter had very thoughtfully called a number of his closest friends a few months ago to say that he was very ill.



"We all knew, no one spoke about it but it still came as a shock when we woke up yesterday morning."



Jess Conrad spoke of how "wonderfully considerate and caring" Peter was and how he was a champion of good people and great causes, such as Robert Winsor’s charity golf tournaments. "He cared more about his family, his lovely wife Bella and his close friends until the very end. I first met him when he was a DJ back in Leeds, I took Diana Dors with me. He was loads of fun, had a great sense of humour, perhaps a bit over the top at times but a true gent," said a teary Conrad.



Robert considered Peter to be like a brother. In their younger days they both had long hair and even looked alike. "I knew Peter for at least 38 years. I was with him when he opened the clubs in London, New York, Miami and Los Angeles. In fact, it was while he was staying with me here in Majorca that he fell in love with the island and decided to buy a boat and eventually a house here. He loved the place and was always a great help with my charity golf tournaments, even though he couldn’t play. He was so generous, always on the first tee introducing the celebrity players and making the odd joke and then helping with the charity auctions. He was also a great cook. That was his passion. Maria and I had many a great meal and evening at his house with Bella. And to think that he never smoked or took drugs. He liked the odd glass of Viña Sol, but that was about it. He was also extremely intelligent and a great public speaker. We knew it was coming, but you can never really be prepared when it eventually happens. Our thoughts go out to the beautiful Bella, the kids and all of his family. I am going to really miss him."



"Peter was like marmite, some of those who didn’t know him, didn’t like him based on the clubs he owned. But everyone who knew him, including the late Margaret Thatcher, who accepted an invitation to his club only to ask where the girls were. Peter had thought that the prime minister would not have approved of his Angels. His London club was, is, historic and the list of celebrities, rich and famous who went there is endless.



"The last time he invited me, I happened to bump into my all-time favourite actor Mickey Rourke. In the official group pictures Rourke swung Peter around calling him Goldfinger. Peter loved it, just like he loved life. Having gone bankrupt once, it was not going to stop him from achieving his goals. He was a fighter, he would have stood for mayor of London had the intended turnout made it worthwhile. His crown needs to be found a very special resting place."