Animal welfare
British community taking action to help feed squatter’s dog
The British community in and around San Agustin in Cala Major has come to the aid of a local dog. The campaign is being led by Anne Mette and Marta, both local British residents, and they have denounced the mistreatment of a boxer to the local police on a number of occasions but to no avail.
The problem appears to be that Max, a four-year-old boxer, spends all day and night barking and howling. Max belongs to a local squatter who works in a bar in Magalluf and occasionally comes home to sleep but never gives the dog any food or water.
This is where the local community has come in. While lodging further reports and complaints with the police, the locals are giving the dog food and water, and Anne says yesterday that they are prepared to mount a protest if no action is taken by the authorities.
A petition has been started.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Liz / Hace about 3 hours
If this were to happen in the Uk, the RSPCA would have investigated and the police would have arrested the owner, should he be suspected of cruelty. Sadly this third world place allows this sort of thing to happen all over the island. On our walks in the countryside we have seen many dogs left to protect casitas with little human contact. Shame on the people who treat animals in this way.