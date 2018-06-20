Magalluf
Calvia wanting Magalluf tourists to have fun and show respect
Calvia police announced yesterday that twenty signs have been put up which draw attention to sanctions for breaches of municipal ordinance on coexistence.
Fifteen have appeared along Punta Ballena in Magalluf and five on Ramon de Montcada in Santa Ponsa. In Spanish and English, they use bright colours and striking typography so that the messages stand out from other signs. The campaign has a hashtag #havefunwithrespect (#diviérteteconrespeto in Spanish).
Fines were increased in March, and so the posters make a point of what these now are: street drinking (500 euros); shouting, fighting and bothering people (400 euros); being naked on the streets (400 euros); "dirtying" the streets (200 euros). In 2017, there were 785 sanctions for street drinking and 68 fines for being naked or semi-naked in unauthorised areas.
The announcement adds that the town hall is continuing to work on cutting out drunken tourism. Therefore, the town hall is restating the need for the Balearic government to adopt measures that regulate drinking in all-inclusive hotels and that ban the offer of two for one drinks and happy hours.
Theresa / Hace 20 minutes
These signs are a good idea. They should also be in every town in the UK on a busy Friday and Saturday night. Everyone has too realise our British behaviour mixed with alcohol in many cases is not pleasant. Well done Calvia and well done to Paul Melville and Nicky Smith who are working with the police and the Ayuntamiento.
Remember everyone the bay of Magaluf is STUNNING.
These signs are also going to be able to be used against the thieves etc as it is for locals as well as tourists.
Liz / Hace about 1 hour
So it’s ok to mug someone aka prostitution, but you can be fined for having a drink in the street Only in Mallorca .....
juan love / Hace about 3 hours
And why would the police actually enforce this, when they know full well that this behaviour is what attributes to thousands upon thousands of Euros to the island every year?
If people were actually punished and reprimanded for actions such as this, it would appear far less appealing to the holidaymakers who spend so much money, and the island would lose a small fortune, and the locals can't have that can they?
Far easier just to complain and moan about it without actually having to risk losing so much income from them.
Phil / Hace about 4 hours
P.S sorry in Punta Ballena it was midnight till 1am
Phil / Hace about 4 hours
They can make as many laws as they want but unless the amateur, lazy police get off their backsides nothing will be done to the real breakers of these laws and they will end up issuing the fines to middle aged men walking around with their T-shirt off. Last Saturday night at midnight till 1pm not one policeman in Punta Ballena and yesterday in Ramon de Moncada at 2pm a looky looky openly selling cocaine to a tourist and again in an hour no police passed
TJ / Hace about 4 hours
They've omitted mallorquin from the signs. What about the local misbehaved youths who don't speak Castellano or English?
S. / Hace about 5 hours
I hope these signs have some effect whilst the Alcoholic Young people are sober, and first arrive to the resorts. Otherwise, they may be abused, and covered in Graffiti etc.