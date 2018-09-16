Monday, 17 September

FIESTAS

Bunyola, Sant Mateu Fiestas. 20.00: Dance - sports style and others. Plaça Andreu Estarellas.



Tuesday, 18 September

FIESTAS

Bunyola, Sant Mateu Fiestas. 18.00: Children's entertainment with Cucorba, followed at 20.00 by quiz night. Plaça Andreu Estarellas.



Wednesday, 19 September

FIESTAS

Binissalem, Vermar Fiestas. 18.00: Children's party - inflatables, face-painting and entertainment from Mel i Sucre. Plaça Església.

Bunyola, Sant Mateu Fiestas. 20.00: Combat between glosador verse/monologue performers. Municipal theatre.

MUSIC

Palma. 19.30: Abans Que t'Adormis - concert in tribute to young composer Sergi Ramis. Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnanim 64. Ten euros.

Palma. 21.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra. Works by Mozart. Bellver Castle. 15-20 euros.



Thursday, 20 September

FIESTAS

Bunyola, Sant Mateu Fiestas. 18.00: The soapy pine. Plaça Andreu Estarellas. 21.30: Tapas route. 21.30: Performances by local music groups in Plaça Andreu Estarellas.

MUSIC

Deya. 20.30: Deya International Music Festival - Riu Dolç Brass Quintet. Bach, Bernstein, Gershwin. Son Marroig. 20 euros. www.dimf.com.

Palma. 18.30: Palma Band of Music. Plaça Major. Free.

Palma. 20.00: Chepiti i els Mambo-Cha - Cuban music from the '40s and '50s. Casa Planas, Avda. Sant Ferran 21. Six euros.

Palma. 20.30: Vivi Pozzebon - Argentine/Afro-American percussion. Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. 10-12 euros.

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 19.00: Monsters World Tour - US monster trucks show. Son Fusteret showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. From 15 euros. (Also Friday at 19.00; Saturday at 18.00 and 21.00; Sunday at 12.30 and 19.30. www.sonfusteret.com.



Friday, 21 September

FIESTAS/FAIRS

Binissalem, Vermar Fiestas. 18.00: Welcome to the "Sa Vermada". Carriages come into the centre, plus folk dance and sips of sweet wine. 20.00: Vermadores and vermadors reception at the town hall and then at the church. 20.30: Pregón address for the fiestas. At the church.

Bunyola, Sant Mateu Fiestas. 10.00: Street procession with xaranga band. 11.00: Popular games. Plaça Andreu Estarellas. 12.00: "Jewel" races. Costa de Ca Ses Monges. 18.00: Petits Pirats - children's entertainment. Plaça Andreu Estarellas. 20.00: Solemn mass. 22.00: Folk dance with the Bunyola School of Dance. Plaça Andreu Estarellas. 24.00: FIREWORKS. L'Escola courtyard.

Cala Ratjada, Nits de les Arts. 18.00: Beer festival (local, national, international), art market, circus act (Kï - jugglers), rap and swing. Cap Vermell Centre, C. Agulla 50.

Calonge (Santanyi), Sant Miquel Fiestas. 20.00: Poetry and wine-tasting, concert by Murder & Joan Vigo. Església Vella. 21.00: Night party - Anegats, Kaaubos and DJs. Plaça Sant Miquel.

Petra, Sant Juniper Fiestas. 20.00: Festival of the lanterns. In front of the church. 20.00-21.00: Open doors - Juniper Serra museum and house. 21.30: Line dance. Plaça Ramon Llull.

Pina (Algaida), Sant Cosme and Sant Damià Fiestas. 19.30: Pregón address for the fiestas. Convent courtyard. 20.30: Tapas and pinchos in the square. 22.00: Concert by a cappella group O'Veus. At the church. Free.

Puerto Soller, Fira de la Mar. 19.00: Cris Juanico, Ben Lligats, Posidonia. Havaneres songs and music. On the beach.

MUSIC

Inca. 20.00: Tosca. Puccini's opera with soloists and the Pro Música Chorus and the Cor de Nins Euroclassics. Fabrica Ramis, Gran Via de Colon 28. 25 euros.

Palma. 19.00: Carnie-Fest: Amanda Anne Platt & The Honeycutters, Cooper Viper, Fame & The Flames, Rob Corcoran - Americana, folk, roots. Es Baluard, Plaça Porta Santa Catalina. Free.

Palma. 20.30: Camino de Hermanos, Naida Abanovich and others. Street musicians and artists. Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. 10-12 euros.

Sa Pobla. 20.30: Suasi i els Electrodomestics - benefit for Projecte Home. Plaça Alexandre Ballester. Ten euros.



Saturday, 22 September

FIESTAS/FAIRS

Binissalem, Vermar Fiestas. 10.00: Voltant Voltant - procession for grape-treaders from the Plaça Església. 12.00: Address for the grape battle and the grape-treading at the town hall, followed - at the sports ground - by the grape battle. From 14.00: Lunch and party for the grape-treaders. Plaça Església. (Lasts until 00.30). Music from Baix'n'Nictotina, Societat Anònima, Disccovers and DJ.

Bunyola, post-Sant Mateu Fiestas. 20.30: Prize-giving - Sant Mateu trophies, followed by show of local videos. Plaça Andreu Estarellas.

Cala Ratjada, Nits de les Arts. 18.00: Beer festival (local, national, international), art market, music. Cap Vermell Centre, C. Agulla 50.

Calonge (Santanyi), Sant Miquel Fiestas. 17.00: Children's entertainment with Mel i Sucre. Sports area. 19.00: Mass. 20.30: Sports dance. Plaça Sant Miquel. 22.00: Party with Orquestra Galatzó and DJ. Plaça Sant Miquel.

Palma, Day of Culture (Catalan). From 14.00: Live music on the stage (Plaça Paris) - Wacky Tobacco (swing) at 14.00; Orquestra de Cambra de Mallorca (16.00); folk dance (18.30); Pablo Hasel (rap) at 19.30; Jés (21.00); Escarras (22.15). Children's entertainment (Plaça s'Escorxador). Batucadas at 17.00 in Calle Blanquerna.

Palma, Llibert'Art 18. From 19.00: Night of art alternative - Paintings, poetry, performance, gastronomy, music from Tomeu Quetglas and others. C. Socors.

Palma, Nit de l'Art. Various locations from 19.00. More information about galleries, etc. at www.artpalmacontemporani.com.

Petra, Sant Juniper Fiestas. 19.30: Blessings and church choir. At the convent. 21.30: Folk dance. Plaça Juniper Serra.

Pina (Algaida), Sant Cosme and Sant Damià Fiestas. 21.00: Open-air supper in the square (reservations by 20 September), followed by playback contest. In the square.

Puerto Soller, Fira de la Mar. 19.00: Gastronomy, artisan craft, local produce. Music from MotherFolkers.

MUSIC

Deya. 20.00: Richard Vinton (piano), Sheela Gathright (soul vocals). Can Quet, Ctra. Valldemossa-Deya. Free. Reservations: 971 639 196.

Marratxi. 20.00: Tomeu Moll-Mas (piano). Cancer charity benefit. Bach, Chopin and others. Sant Marçal Church. Donations as you wish.

Palma. 20.00: Le Carromato - jazz swing, tango. CaixaForum, Plaça Weyler. Free.

Palma. 20.00: Maria Arnal, Marcel Bagés - post-folk. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 8-20 euros.

Palma. 21.00: Patsy (punk-garage from New Orleans), Haus Frauen and others. Casa Planas, Avda. Sant Ferran 21. Six euros.

Palma. 22.00: Miguel Angel Aguiló - percussion and cello. Mallorca Museum Cloister, C. Portella 5. Free.

Pollensa. From 12.30: Dub, reggae, Jamaican systems - Nomadix (UK), Jah Massive (Norway), Dub Immersion, Jaume Mas and others. Can Escarrintxo ground. 12-15 euros.

Soller. 20.00: Tosca. Puccini's opera with soloists and the Pro Música Chorus and the Cor de Nins Euroclassics. Sagrats Cors Church. 25 euros.

Valldemossa. 20.30: Manfred Kullmann (piano), Wojtek Sobolewsky (double bass). Pep Lluis Garcia (drums). Jazz. Fundació Coll Bardolet, Via Blanquerna. 10-12 euros.



Sunday, 23 September

FIESTAS/FAIRS

Binissalem, Vermar Fiestas. 10.30: Tribute to senior citizens and then mass at 11.00 plus giants and performance by the vermadors workshop. 17.30: The grape-treading contest. Plaça Església.

Bunyola, post-Sant Mateu Fiestas. 10.00: Choral concert. At the church.

Calonge (Santanyi), Sant Miquel Fiestas. 10.00: Opening of the Calonge Fair - ecological products, artisan craft, classic cars. 19.00: Tribute to senior citizens and concert by the Santanyi Band of Music. Plaça Sant Miquel.

Petra, Sant Juniper Fiestas. 11.30: Eucharist and dance of offer. At the convent. 15.00-17.00: Pastries - vegetable, sweet. At the convent. 17.30: Parade of floats, pipers, giants, band of music, followed by floral offer and Sant Juniper hymn in Plaça Juniper Serra.

Pina (Algaida), Sant Cosme and Sant Damià Fiestas. 07.45: Bell-ringing to wake up the village. 08.00: Hot chocolate and ensaimada for everyone who is wearing pyjamas. In the square. 11.00: Bicycle races. 12.00: Paella contest. 19.00: Folk dance with the groups Brocalet and Roada.

Puerto Soller, Fira de la Mar. 11.00: Gastronomy, artisan craft, local produce. Music from AnimAcústica.

MUSIC

Alcudia Jazz Festival. 20.00: Alcudia Band of Music, Jorge Pardo, Toni Cuenca Trio - jazz-flamenco for flute and saxophone. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. 18 euros (15 euros in advance).

Palma. 18.00: Tosca. Puccini's opera with soloists and the Pro Música Chorus and the Cor de Nins Euroclassics. Palacio de Congresos. 25 euros.

Santanyi. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Eduard Belmar (flute). Mozart and Beethoven. Sant Andreu Church. Free.