Hotel in Arenal. 20-09-2018

A German female tourist died yesterday after she fell from the fourth floor at a hotel in Arenal (Llucmajor). The incident occurred at around quarter to six in the morning at the Ipanema Beach Hotel in the calle Antoni Maria Alcover.

Various calls were made to the emergency services about a woman having fallen fallen and being in a very poor condition. Llucmajor police, Guardia Civil and medical teams went to the scene. Several minutes were spent trying to revive her but without success.

The Guardia Civil are now investigating the circumstances. The 30-year-old woman was staying at the hotel with her husband. He is understood to have told police that he had no idea that his wife might have wished to commit suicide, a line of investigation. He added that she often got up in the early morning in order to smoke on the balcony.