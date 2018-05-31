Local people have had enough of the so-called prostitutes. 31-05-2018 Michel's

The prostitute problem in Magalluf appears to have exploded this summer, with a growing group of local businesspeople, bar and club owners and residents having created a social movement which goes out on patrol most nights in an attempt to move the prostitute muggers out of the resort.



In the early hours of yesterday morning, tensions reached fever pitch. At 2am members of the group confronted a group of the so-called prostitutes in Punta Ballena and clashes between the two sides broke out. Stones and sticks were thrown and the prostitutes initially refused to move on and stood their ground.



However, they eventually moved off and were followed by members of the group in order to make sure they left the area. But the prostitutes had other ideas and relocated to the sea front in Palmanova where further clashes broke out when a vehicle appeared in an attempt to pick the prostitutes up.



The message on the crowdfunding site states "Enough is Enough! I have made this group to make a gathering of everyone who has had enough of these 'Prostitutes' who have robbed, stabbed, bullied and attacked not only holidaymakers but the residents... . Its about time we all gather and show them that this is our home... ." The site is "marchagainstmuggers".

Some twenty prostitutes have responded to these incidents and various others by denouncing aggressions and insults to the Guardia Civil. They sought help from the Médicos del Mundo NGO, which is represented on a local commission set up two years ago to address sexual exploitation and human trafficking. The women allege hate crime and breach of the peace.