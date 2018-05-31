Magalluf
Magalluf residents taking prostitute problem into their own hands
The prostitute problem in Magalluf appears to have exploded this summer, with a growing group of local businesspeople, bar and club owners and residents having created a social movement which goes out on patrol most nights in an attempt to move the prostitute muggers out of the resort.
In the early hours of yesterday morning, tensions reached fever pitch. At 2am members of the group confronted a group of the so-called prostitutes in Punta Ballena and clashes between the two sides broke out. Stones and sticks were thrown and the prostitutes initially refused to move on and stood their ground.
However, they eventually moved off and were followed by members of the group in order to make sure they left the area. But the prostitutes had other ideas and relocated to the sea front in Palmanova where further clashes broke out when a vehicle appeared in an attempt to pick the prostitutes up.
The message on the crowdfunding site states "Enough is Enough! I have made this group to make a gathering of everyone who has had enough of these 'Prostitutes' who have robbed, stabbed, bullied and attacked not only holidaymakers but the residents... . Its about time we all gather and show them that this is our home... ." The site is "marchagainstmuggers".
Some twenty prostitutes have responded to these incidents and various others by denouncing aggressions and insults to the Guardia Civil. They sought help from the Médicos del Mundo NGO, which is represented on a local commission set up two years ago to address sexual exploitation and human trafficking. The women allege hate crime and breach of the peace.
S. / Hace 26 minutes
When these persons went to the Guardia to denounce their aggressors. WHY didn't the Guardia arrest these illegal people ?. The Guardia and Policia need to be much more authoritarian in this Urbanisation. A considerable amount of money and refurbishment of the area, has been wasted and destroyed by these terrible dangerous illegal scumbags.Upgrading Magaluf to attract a better standard of Tourist, has been wasted. Perhaps , if the young people are warned, and much less visitors etc occur. These very sad diseased people will be removed ?..
Sarah / Hace about 3 hours
Having lived in the area and worked in Magaluf for 35 years. These woman are aggressive, dangerous, controlling our streets, attacking tourists, packs of 8 surrounding tourists and being extremely frightening. They have been stealing from holidaymakers and residents for the last 15 years which has stopped families and many other decent people from holidaying in Magaluf. The families have all left and in place of the families, I would say a different type of tourist came. Twenty five strip clubs appeared, semi naked podium dancers in broad daylight of families.
If you wish to attract families, decent tourists and a pleasant vibe. Firstly these women need to be stopped from controlling the resort and damaging businesses. Secondly the All Inclusive hotels in Magaluf and Palma Nova are not required.
All Inclusive hotels should only be in a hotel which is far from anywhere ie. no shops, coffee bars, restaurants on the door step etc.
I support NGOs but in this case - they should have responded and told them that they have brought this on themselves. Instead these ladies have been able to denounce the persons whom are trying to stop them controlling. They will now have legal aid again and no doubt win countless Euro monies for this so called harassment.
They have been harassing innocent victims for 15 + years now. We have gone mad in Western Society and their appears to be "No Rules" for thieves.