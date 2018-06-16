Queuing at Palma airport. 16-06-2018

Another year, same old story. British passengers flying out of Palma airport are again having to endure long queues at passport control and at boarding gates. Terminal A, or ‘terminal Brit’, appears to be facing the same issues as last year, despite assurances by the airport authority Aena that the problems would have been resolved in time for this summer.



Following a social media complaint from one traveller, Aena responded: "Hi Anna. We are sorry for the experience. We will forward your comment to the airport, we work with Spanish Police @policia to speed up the wait time. Best regards." @Aena.