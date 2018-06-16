Travel
Passport control queues continue
Another year, same old story. British passengers flying out of Palma airport are again having to endure long queues at passport control and at boarding gates. Terminal A, or ‘terminal Brit’, appears to be facing the same issues as last year, despite assurances by the airport authority Aena that the problems would have been resolved in time for this summer.
Following a social media complaint from one traveller, Aena responded: "Hi Anna. We are sorry for the experience. We will forward your comment to the airport, we work with Spanish Police @policia to speed up the wait time. Best regards." @Aena.
Comments
Mike / Hace 15 minutes
Its very strange that there are loads of security staff about the airport when its quiet. Last year we arrived extra early because of the threat of queues and all of the booths were manned. As we passed through all but 2 staff remained. We looked back up behind us as the people streamed down to queue up. I saw on social media that within 20 mins they were queued right back up to the hard rock cafe shop. I think that in itself speaks for itself!
OSN / Hace about 7 hours
It's a really important distinction that these are not British passengers, these are passengers flying to Britain (and Ireland and all non Schengen countries), no doubt there are plenty of Spanish passengers held up in the same queues. The way it is written suggests a bias against British travelers. It is worth remembering that the UK decided to remain outside of the Schengen area, so to an extent this is self inflicted. A few more members of staff might ease things a bit though.